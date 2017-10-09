Letters: What is Mike Pence’s definition of ‘Disrespect?’

Re “Vice President Pence makes quick exit after 49ers kneel for anthem” (Matt Barrows, Oct. 8): When Vice President Mike Pence made his pre-planned exit from the 49ers game, he said and President Donald Trump would not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers. What about the president dignifying the march by many supposedly “fine people” in Charlottesville who carried Confederate and Nazi flags, which represent governments our soldiers died fighting? In dignifying the event in which those “fine people’ marched, Trump and Pence showed dramatically more disrespect for our soldiers, including my father and uncle who fought the Nazis and my wife's uncle who died doing so, than any athletes who have taken a knee in the hope their protests will help align our nation's actions with our ideals of equal justice for all.
Steven Lewis, Carmichael
