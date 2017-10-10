Feinstein’s next run + Ro Khanna’s take + Napa and Sonoma fires + Another coal plant shuts

Our take
Dianne Feinstein’s re-election shouldn’t be a coronation. And it’s unfortunate, in a sense that worthy replacements will have to wait or challenge an elder stateswoman. But the seat is hers to lose.
Jack Ohman watches the fish kill at the Senator Feinstein Dam. Fry em ’up here.
Karin Klein: The emergency room doctors didn’t rush to insert a food tube or hook him up to a respirator. Instead, they called his family and asked what the advance medical directive called for – which was to leave him be.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: Bolivian President Evo Morales is making an illegal bid to run for a fourth term in office, despite the fact that the 2009 constitution explicitly prohibits him from running for re-election when his current term expires in 2019 and that he lost a 2016 referendum to allow his re-election.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: Rex Tillerson’s downfall signifies something far more dangerous than the latest tick in the “you’re fired” Trump reality show. It reflects the collapse of U.S. diplomacy under a president who thinks he can resolve global crises by bluster and threats.
Take a number: 41
Rep. Ro Khanna’s reaction to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s announcement that she is seeking re-election should not have been a huge surprise. The Silicon Valley Democrat hasn’t gotten where he is by deferring to his political elders, having unseated veteran San Jose Democrat Rep. Mike Honda in 2016. But he was brutally direct in his critique of a fellow Democrat, unusual for most politicians.
“On the big issues of our time, Sen. Feinstein has been on the wrong side of history,” Khanna said, citing her vote on the war in Iraq, her support for the Patriot Act and its extension, and her view that there should be back doors to unlock smartphones and other personal devices.
Khanna drew a distinction between Feinstein and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, whom he does support, saying Pelosi has been on what he sees as the right side of key issues. Besides, Pelosi is not running for a post that would extend to 2024.
Khanna hopes to help elect “someone who will represent one of the most progressive states and has been on the right side of history.” Hence his calls to Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who teaches at UC Berkeley.
“We should thank Sen. Feinstein for her years of service and elect someone who has made the right decisions,” Khanna said.
Khanna knows his decision to take on Feinstein is not politically expedient. He probably could use help from the senior senator, who is more than twice his age, and who was serving on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1976, the year he was born, 41 years ago.
Dallas Morning News: If there were any remaining doubts, the age of coal is over and the era of natural gas and renewables is officially here. Luminant's decision last week to shut its Monticello Power Plant near Mount Pleasant, one of Texas' largest and dirtiest coal-fired electricity plants, is a prime example of this shift.
Los Angeles Times: With the passage of Proposition 64, Californians also said they wanted to treat marijuana more like alcohol. Cities should be open to creating legal spaces for adults to use legal marijuana.
San Francisco Chronicle: The latest catastrophic wildfires are also a policy problem that should motivate redoubled prevention and mitigation measures. It’s called fire season for a reason: Dry, hot winds and a wealth of ready fuel don’t conspire every day, but they do every year. And we’ve put ourselves in greater danger by suppressing the natural cycle of wildfires and heating up the climate.
The Mercury News: The flames raging through Napa and Sonoma counties are the latest evidence that California and the federal government need to shift their strategies for fighting wildfires.
Charles M. Blow: Strategy for President Trump is all street fight, on the widest street, under the brightest light. And the media is an easy target, because it targets him. The press is in search of truths and Trump is a fount of lies, which makes them natural adversaries.
Michael Gerson: Thankfully, America rises above its grievances. What group believes that American society has gotten better since the 1950s? About 60 percent of African Americans and Hispanics. On a moment’s reflection, this makes perfect sense.
David Leonhardt: In the early stages of promoting President Trump’s tax cut, Gary Cohn and Steven Mnuchin have made a series of statements that are blatantly false – not merely shadings of truth or questionable claims but outright up-is-down falsehoods mocked by various fact-checkers.
Eugene Robinson: Sen. Bob Corker counts on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly – to keep the apocalypse at bay. But no one can prevent all potential damage from the Trump presidency.
“Trump and Pence showed dramatically more disrespect for our soldiers, including my father and uncle who fought the Nazis and my wife’s uncle who died doing so, than any athletes who have taken a knee in the hope their protests will help align our actions with our ideals of equal justice for all.” – Steven Lewis, Carmichael
