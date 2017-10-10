Opinion

Letters: Dianne Feinstein should set an example by retiring

October 10, 2017 2:28 PM

Re “Dianne Feinstein’s re-election shouldn’t be a coronation. But here’s what foes will face” (Editorials, Oct. 10): In her 85th year and a quarter century in her latest political office, Sen. Dianne Feinstein has decided to run again. This term would keep her in office past her 90th birthday. What is it with some politicians like Feinstein and Sen. John McCain? Wealthy beyond imagination, they have nothing better to do than walking the halls of Congress and being interviewed on television? Do they think they're indispensable? Feinstein doesn’t have to worry that a Republican will replace her. She would be succeeded by a “progressive” Democrat who will vote just as she would. Please retire, senator, and set an example for others addicted to the political trappings of Washington.

Charles Hummer, El Dorado Hills

