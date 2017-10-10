Letters: Repealing Clean Power Plan is bad news for children

Re “EPA set to repeal rule on power plants’ carbon emissions” (Page 1A, Oct. 10): As an air pollution researcher and a parent, I am incredibly concerned that Scott Pruitt, U.S Environmental Protection Agency director, is proposing to revoke the Clean Power Plan and give power plants a license to pollute. This action puts children and other vulnerable people in harm’s way due to air pollution and climate change. The Clean Power Plan, adopted in 2015, would have substantially reduced carbon pollution and other power plant emissions, and prevented an estimated 90,000 asthma attacks in children and 3,600 premature deaths each year once fully implemented. The EPA must reduce carbon pollution because it drives climate change and endangers human health. Climate change leads to warmer temperatures and wildfires, increasing smog formation and particle pollution that cause asthma attacks and premature deaths. More than 1 million children in California suffer from asthma. I urge Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris to defend the Clean Power Plan.
Laura Van Winkle, Davis
