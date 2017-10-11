Letters: Tom McClintock’s accomplishments

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, pushes an absurd narrative that constituents who don’t share his views are a threat to freedom. He undermines the neighborly unity his district builds across political differences. McClintock’s rhetoric may play well in D.C., but fostering local divisions for political gain is shameful. Why is McClintock sowing distrust? He has nothing else to say. McClintock has accomplished little. Repeating nine years of campaign promises would only remind us of his ineffectiveness. Instead, McClintock conjures a menace to shirk responsibility. He plays us for fools. Perhaps he’s too comfortable in his seat, or maybe he’s genuinely worried about his slipping popularity. Whatever the reason, his calls for our support have become increasingly pathetic. We deserve better representation.
Michael Bilodeau, El Portal
