Letters: Tom McClintock defends decent Americans

Re “Letters: Family leave + Las Vegas shooting + Longer sentences + Tom McClintock” (Letters, Oct. 5): Letter writer John Garon says Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, has “a sick mind” for standing up for the right of decent Americans to defend themselves against gun predators. Odd he couldn’t find it within himself to express the same outrage against the Las Vegas shooter, or any of the other terrorists, criminal and madmen who prey on the innocent and unarmed.
Dianane Foster, Foresthill
