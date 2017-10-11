Opinion

Letters: Tom McClintock defends decent Americans

October 11, 2017 10:35 AM

Re “Letters: Family leave + Las Vegas shooting + Longer sentences + Tom McClintock” (Letters, Oct. 5): Letter writer John Garon says Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, has “a sick mind” for standing up for the right of decent Americans to defend themselves against gun predators. Odd he couldn’t find it within himself to express the same outrage against the Las Vegas shooter, or any of the other terrorists, criminal and madmen who prey on the innocent and unarmed.

Dianane Foster, Foresthill

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Jack Ohman: What happens in Vegas

    Ohman's take on the tragedy in Las Vegas this week.

Jack Ohman: What happens in Vegas

Jack Ohman: What happens in Vegas 1:21

Jack Ohman: What happens in Vegas
Jack Ohman: The next astronomical events in California after eclipse 0:47

Jack Ohman: The next astronomical events in California after eclipse
Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse

View More Video