Opinion

Letters: Xavier Becerra should focus on California fees and taxes

November 27, 2017 12:18 PM

Re “California moves to block national park fee increases” (sacbee.com, Nov. 22) I’m a big fan of our National Parks, and have no desire to pay more to visit them. But I get tired of the showboating by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra who seems to sue the Trump Administration every time the feds bring on a new rule or enforce existing ones. I would rather he focus on issues where he can actually make a difference. For example, how about suing the state for jacking up the cost of a state park annual pass from $125 to $195 back in 2012, or even better, for the vehicle and gas tax increase, which disproportionately affect low income people.

Fred Klose, Rancho Cordova

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Painting the Delta

    Watch as Sacramento artist Stephanie Taylor paints a Delta scene.

Painting the Delta

Painting the Delta 1:33

Painting the Delta
Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this 1:22

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this
'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says 1:13

'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says

View More Video