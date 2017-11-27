Letters: Xavier Becerra should focus on California fees and taxes

Re “California moves to block national park fee increases” (sacbee.com, Nov. 22) I’m a big fan of our National Parks, and have no desire to pay more to visit them. But I get tired of the showboating by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra who seems to sue the Trump Administration every time the feds bring on a new rule or enforce existing ones. I would rather he focus on issues where he can actually make a difference. For example, how about suing the state for jacking up the cost of a state park annual pass from $125 to $195 back in 2012, or even better, for the vehicle and gas tax increase, which disproportionately affect low income people.
Fred Klose, Rancho Cordova
Comments