Letters: What the punishment should be for repeat drunken driver

Re “Former Sacramento State baseball player among 4 killed by alleged drunk driver” (sacbee.com, Nov. 27): The Sacramento Bee’s Benjy Egel reports that a car crash involved multiple cars and four people who died, including a former Sacramento State baseball player and his son, and two other victims. The alleged cause of this tragic incident was a drunken driver, who has had multiple DUI’s and a suspended license. I believe that the driver, Fred Lowe, should be sentenced to life, because he caused too much harm, and repeated the same criminal offense, driving under the influence.
Zeferino Damas Gracia, Stockton
