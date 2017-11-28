Letters: GOP cares about the richest 1 percent

Re “What happened to GOP on deficit?” (Viewpoints, Nov. 27): Syndicated columnist E.J. Dionne hit the nail on the head when he reminds us that the congressional Republicans will soon turn to cutting Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security if they manage to pass their tax cut-reform legislation. Rosy projections about supercharged economic growth for increased tax revenue and benevolent corporations raising wages are nothing but a smoke screen. Their true desire is to use deficits as justification for cutting entitlement spending. What little credibility they have regarding their support for anyone other than the 1 percent may well disappear altogether.
Jay Lowy, Sacramento
