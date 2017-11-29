Assembly delves into #MeToo + Jerry Brown takes on pensions + UC graduate students protest GOP’s tax hike plan

Our take
Editorials
Why sexual harassment persists in the Capitol: They don’t ask and don’t want to be told: California Assembly delves into #MeToo allegations by women who work in the Capitol about sexual harassment. Reasons for failures start to become clear.
Gov. Brown takes a bold stand on pensions. Brown is defending pension reforms and taking on public employee unions. That’s good for taxpayers and for the financial stability of the state and local governments.
Columns
Dan Walters, CalMatters: Gov. Jerry Brown emitted a very strong clue to his unfettered status last week when he filed a brief with the state Supreme Court in a case affecting public employee pensions, in effect asking the justices to make it easier for state and local governments to reduce benefits.
Op-eds
Gary S. May: Thousands of students at UC Davis and across the country will walk out of classes on Wednesday in a show of solidarity against the repeal of several tax exemptions and deductions that make college affordable for millions of Americans. The House bill is an attack on higher education in the name of reform.
Seth Ginsberg: Chronically ill patients have a one-in-four chance of being denied coverage by their insurance provider, according to a new poll. Even if Congress cannot agree on how to reform our nation’s health care system, California’s political leaders should agree that patients should get the health insurance they bought.
California Forum
Sasha Abramsky: GOP agenda isn’t business as usual, it’s the politics of plunder. Guess who pays?
Hedrick Smith: Democracies give way to oligarchy when capital grows at the rate it’s about to, the economist Thomas Piketty predicted. Too bad Congress isn’t listening.
Their take
East Bay Times: Rep. John Conyers has temporarily stepped down as the ranking Democrat on the powerful House Judiciary Committee while Congress investigates the sexual harassment allegations against him. Unless he is decisively cleared, he should resign the committee post. If he does, or is forced out, the Bay Area’s Zoe Lofgren should replace him. Her experience after 23 years on the committee, and her education, intelligence, analytical ability and perhaps most of all her unquestioned integrity comprise the perfect résumé.
Los Angeles Times: You do the crime, you do the time – yet for too many inmates in U.S. prisons, it’s years of violent, degrading, repeated sexual abuse, perpetrated by other inmates or by the guards. It took decades, but Congress finally acknowledged the problem and moved to address it in 2003 with the Prison Rape Elimination Act. Los Angeles County runs one of the nation’s largest adult jails but the county lacks compliance officers and has yet to conduct an audit.
San Jose Mercury News: Police Chief Eddie Garcia is raising the bar for policing in San Jose. He has improved communication with the city’s diverse neighborhoods, instituted training to calm potentially violent situations and improved policies to deal with the use of force. The San Jose Police Officers Association has stepped up as well. Officers collaborate on policy changes and have applied independently for grants for training in how to deal with the mentally ill, a huge challenge for today’s police forces everywhere.
Chicago Tribune: There is a house in Spring, Texas, that has achieved a certain distinction for being flooded again and again. Over the years, reports The New York Times, it has been repaired no fewer than 19 times, costing the federal flood insurance program $912,732. Its actual value? Just $42,000. The National Flood Insurance Program is under enormous strain right now because of the devastation wrought by hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. But it was in trouble already – nearly $25 billion in debt and obligated to provide coverage in places and on terms that guarantee more heavy losses.
Syndicates’ take
Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times: India is trying to leapfrog out of poverty and catch up to China by engaging in a rapid digitization of its entire economy and power grid. China is busy creating a cashless society, where people can pay for so many things now with just a swipe of their cellphones.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: One uncanny aspect of the investigations into President Trump’s Russia connections is that instead of too little evidence there’s too much. Incidents that would be major scandals in a normal administration become minor subplots in this one.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Roy Moore has been accused, credibly and repeatedly, of sexual misconduct with children. Al Franken, John Conyers and Clinton (Bill and Hillary), and, for that matter, Republican Joe Barton, have not.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: It turns out that a movie with a Latino theme, Latino writer, Latino co-director, Latino cast, and Latino consultants that isn’t just meant for Latinos can crack open the piñata and send candy flying through the air. The treats come in the form of the delightful hit movie “Coco,” an animated musical that honors the Day of the Dead.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: An anti-media organization, absurdly named “Project Veritas,” apparently invented a story intended to impugn The Washington Post (and the media more broadly), while also helping Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: Journalism is under siege. It happened again Monday when The Washington Post unmasked an apparent Project Veritas operative who had tried over the course of two weeks to induce the paper to bite on a false story.
