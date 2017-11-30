Prince Harry and the Royal House of Trump

1:33 Painting the Delta Pause

1:12 Garrett Temple starts a new mentoring program at Sacramento High School

1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building'

8:02 Garoppolo prepares for his big debut

0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

0:51 Bradshaw Animal Shelter is full of cats; here's a look at a few

0:58 Helping a neighborhood while helping the homeless

2:57 Homeless in Sacramento