Letters: President Donald Trump displaces mental instability

Re “Trump stokes anti-Muslim sentiment; censured in US, abroad” (sacbee.com, Nov. 29): With each passing day, President Donald Trump’s mental instability is becoming more evident. We hear that he’s resurrected old conspiracy theories regarding illegal voters in the last election and illegitimacy of Barack Obama’s birth certificate, and claims the unconscionable tapes of him bragging about sexual misbehavior were faked. Now, he found it necessary to retweet unsubstantiated videos from an anti-Islamic website in Britain, prompting national and international outrage. He fouled a White House ceremony to honor three Navajo code-talkers by posing them in front of a portrait of Indian-killer Andrew Jackson and used the racial slur “Pocahontas” to insult a sitting U.S. senator. This is all happening at a time of great world turmoil and uncertainty, especially with regard to the North Korean nuclear threat. Trump is clearly not capable of prioritizing his constitutional responsibilities and is, in fact, contributing to national and global insecurity. It’s not about politics anymore, whether or not tax or health care bills gets passed, but far greater issues are at stake. This president must be removed from office before his actions precipitate a calamity of staggering proportion. And let it be clear that should Republicans in Congress and the cabinet fail to do their duty and thereby permit Trump to do the unthinkable, they will forever be responsible for that catastrophe.
Mark Basgall, Sacramento
