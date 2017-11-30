Opinion

Letters: Asking someone out on a date is not sexual harassment

November 30, 2017 08:18 AM

Re “‘We have rapists in this building’: Women say sexual abuse isn’t reported at California Capitol” (sacbee.com, Nov. 28): Lobbyist Samantha Corbin’s suggestion that asking someone out for date at the workplace is harassment is a saying that millions of couples relationships are based on sexual harassment. That is wrong and insulting. What her statement suggests is that some people can’t differentiate between sexual harassment and normal adult conversation and behavior and that is where the problem lies. What we are seeing is one gender controlling the work rules to another, and it perpetuates the attitude that when it come to the relationship between man and woman, women are the weaker sex. That is just insulting.

Michael Santos, Antelope

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Painting the Delta

    Watch as Sacramento artist Stephanie Taylor paints a Delta scene.

Painting the Delta

Painting the Delta 1:33

Painting the Delta
Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this 1:22

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this
'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says 1:13

'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says

View More Video