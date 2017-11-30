Letters: Asking someone out on a date is not sexual harassment

Re “‘We have rapists in this building’: Women say sexual abuse isn’t reported at California Capitol” (sacbee.com, Nov. 28): Lobbyist Samantha Corbin’s suggestion that asking someone out for date at the workplace is harassment is a saying that millions of couples relationships are based on sexual harassment. That is wrong and insulting. What her statement suggests is that some people can’t differentiate between sexual harassment and normal adult conversation and behavior and that is where the problem lies. What we are seeing is one gender controlling the work rules to another, and it perpetuates the attitude that when it come to the relationship between man and woman, women are the weaker sex. That is just insulting.
Michael Santos, Antelope
