Kate Steinle trial + Sacramento’s cannabis ‘monopoly’ + the future of #MeToo

Jack Ohman sees several new brackets in the GOP tax bill. See if you qualify here.
The tragic case of Kate Steinle: On Thursday evening, a San Francisco jury acquitted Jose Ines Garcia Zaratea of murder and manslaughter charges in the shooting of Kate Steinle, as she strolled along Pier 14 in San Francisco in 2015. We wrote about the case in October, urging the jury not to follow Donald Trump’s lead and blame the horrific sequence of events on sanctuary cities.
Will bad actors have a ‘monopoly’ on Sacramento’s legal weed industry? Even with a history of code violations, the city’s medical marijuana dispensaries have first dibs on a limited number of retail licenses. Now isn’t the time to go easy on rule-breakers.
Shawn Hubler: Sexual harassment is just one among many forms of discrimination against women. Workplace protection should just be the beginning. Don’t stop at #MeToo. Sexism isn’t a game.
Jane Braxton Little: California is losing its prized rural forests, one luxury home and one ski run at a time.
Joe Mathews: Charlie Manson is gone, but California may have just the villain to replace him.
Bill Lyons: Senate GOP tax bill will hurt almond industry. The economies in Chico, Chowchilla, Ceres, Manteca, Merced, Madera, Tracy and many more communities would be dealt a blow when joblessness rises and spending dips. The world’s almond supplies would dwindle and prices would climb. California Republicans must step in. Looking at you, Kevin McCarthy, Devin Nunes, Jeff Denham, David Valadao, Tom McClintock, Doug LaMalfa, and the rest.
Marian Hollingsworth: Too many California doctors are allowed to practice even after being found responsible for sexual misbehavior. Some do have their licenses revoked if the accusations are found to be true, but others are discreetly put on probation, ordered to take behavior classes and to have a chaperone in the examination room.
John Diaz: As they awaited the verdict in the trial of Kate Steinle’s accused killer, her parents and brother had one overriding wish. It had nothing to do with the severity of the defendant’s conviction. Above all, they wanted it to mark the end of a public profile they neither sought nor enjoyed.
San Francisco Chronicle: The apparent momentum for a tax cut in the Senate promises to benefit the wealthy and corporations at the expense of lower-income taxpayers and the government’s bottom line. That’s more than enough reason to justify the public’s low opinion of the effort, but the narrow Republican majority’s rush to pass it could also open a Pandora’s box of other bad ideas.
Los Angeles Times: The Children’s Health Insurance Program helps states insure nearly 9 million kids in families too poor to afford coverage but not poor enough to qualify for Medicaid. About 2 million of those children are in California. We can debate the pros and cons of the Republicans’ tax cut plans all day long. But there’s no debate over the value of extending insurance coverage to children.
San Jose Mercury News: Trump’s tweets Wednesday morning promoting rabid anti-Muslim videos might seem distant from the bullying of Muslim kids in Bay Area schools over the past year — and now, in San Jose, the bullying of a Muslim teacher by schoolkids. But these incidents are linked to Trump’s behavior as indelibly as smoke to fire.
Orange County Register: For the first time since Edward Snowden’s disclosures of government surveillance programs, Congress faces a momentous decision on this internal spying on Americans. It will decide whether to renew its authorization for Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Americans need and deserve a real debate over how their data is collected and used.
Gail Collins: The House Judiciary Committee just voted to make it impossible for a state to always keep people convicted of violent offenses from carrying concealed weapons.
Madeleine K. Albright: America’s diplomatic professionals have issued a dire warning about the crisis facing the State Department: Scores of top diplomats, including some of our highest-ranked career Foreign Service officers, have left the agency at “a dizzying speed” over the past 10 months.
Andres Oppenheimer: Americans have not faced a hostile power next door for many generations, but the big question is whether that will change after Mexico’s July 1, 2018, presidential elections if leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to hold a comfortable lead in the polls.
Max Boot: President Donald Trump is right. There is an epidemic of “fake news” in America. Only it’s being perpetuated not by his political opponents but by him and his supporters.
“Make no mistake about it, marijuana is a dangerous drug. Use of marijuana is a serious problem. With the loosening of laws on its distribution, it will only get worse. Liberal politicians don’t care about that. In this instance, they are selling our state’s soul for revenue.” – Michael J. Lamb, Sacramento
