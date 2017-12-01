Letters: Justice was not served in Kate Steinle’s death

Re “This 32-year-old woman’s accused killer, deported 5 times, found not guilty of murder” (sacbee.com, Nov. 30): It is difficult to put into words my sympathy for the Steinle family, and my anger at her killer, as well as my disappointment with the jury verdict in the case. An innocent woman was killed, her family grieves and the admitted killer essentially gets to walk away. Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, the killer, admitted possessing the weapon used, while denying he pulled the trigger, a fact proved false by expert testimony, and the jury couldn't even find him guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Victims are often an afterthought, discarded while the public worries about the perpetrator’s rights. This was one of those cases and the entire nation is worse for this terrible miscarriage. When all is said and done, Kate Steinle remains dead, her family torn asunder by her death, and no one, including the killer is held accountable. Shame on us
Lennie Chancey, Roseville
