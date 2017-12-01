Letters: Democrats don’t seem to understand taxes

Do Democrats truly not understand that taxation is a process whereby government takes money people have earned? If they did, they would understand that tax cuts do not give anyone anything but merely takes less from them. Recent history reveals the dishonesty of the “gift” assertion. The Bush tax cuts were never described by Democrats as anything but a gift to the rich. That is until they were about to expire. Then they belatedly seemed to note that the cuts were of substantial benefit to the middle class. Of course they still had to demagogue the issue by insisting they not be renewed for the rich. They seemed not to notice that once the rich were excluded, there was no reason to extend the cuts since, according to Democrats, the rich were the only ones who had ever benefited in the first place.
Paul Greisen, Sacramento
