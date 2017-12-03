Letters: California DMV’s lackadaisical service

My left hip was replaced Nov. 1. I submitted a form and check to the California Department of Motor Vehicles for a temporary disabled placard by mail on Nov 2. The Postal Service undoubtedly delivered the application by Nov 5, But the DMV did not process the request until Dec 2, more than four weeks later. The DMV has taken my money but not delivered a usable service. I am more mobile than most who get hip replacements, so lacking a placard was not a severe hardship. But what about people who are older and more infirm. How do they cope? And to whom can we complain, or say that I no longer needed the placard? If there's such a contact in the DMV, it isn't to be found on its website. This lackadaisical response by the DMV is standard operating procedure, and in regard to the processing of disabled placards, inexcusable.
Peter Nicoll, Manteca
