Give students a break + Sacramento’s take on net neutrality + Cannabis complications + McConnell’s tax cut impact on Kentucky + Roy Moore’s numbers

Our take
Editorials
Students deserve a cheaper ride on Regional Transit. The RT board should vote Monday to significantly slash the cost of student passes. It would help many families who need a low-cost way to school and could help RT rebuild ridership.
Columns
Never miss a local story.
Erika D. Smith: Net neutrality is on its way out, but that might not be so bad. This week, the Federal Communications Commission is poised to repeal the Obama-era regulations of net neutrality, likely making it more expensive for consumers to access the internet. It’s good, then, that Sacramento is in a unique position to take advantage of the new regulatory environment.
Foon Rhee: Is it smart to shut down Sacramento Convention Center during makeover? City officials say closing the Convention Center during remodeling would shorten construction by 10 months and save $4 million. It seems the best choice despite the complications.
Marcos Breton: You want to keep good cops on your force? Here’s why two rejoined in Sacramento.
Dan Walters, CAlMatters: One of the great – and quite irksome – anomalies of California is that while its economy is largely driven by Silicon Valley’s digital innovation, the state government in Sacramento, just 100 miles northeast, has abysmally failed to use that technology effectively. A new agency is supposed to clean up the state's technological mess, but it's not looking good.
Joe Mathews: Smoking weed is said to expand your mind, but I’m not sure if there’s enough marijuana in the state for anyone’s brain to comprehend the complexities of all the new rules, much less enforce them.
Op-eds
Rich Collins: In January and February, no less than 125 million gallons of rain fell upon my 200-acre farm, located off Highway 80 between Dixon and Davis. Not one single gallon left our property. On conventionally managed fields nearby, copious and disheartening amounts of rainwater ran off, causing some localized flooding. But most it made its way out the Delta, then the bay and beyond. It was an opportunity lost. Similarly, I fear Gov. Jerry Brown and the Legislature will be missing an opportunity in the coming budget.
Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Jack Ohman refutes Stephen Colbert’s assertion that Sacramento is boring. Feel the excitement here.
Take a number: 55 percent
Real Clear Politics average of polls in the Alabama Senate race between Roy Moore and Doug Jones shows the judge ahead by 3.8 percent. The vote is Tuesday. Major Alabama newspapers have urged voters to vote against Moore, most recently urging a write-in. The senior senator, Republican Richard Shelby, said he didn’t vote for Moore. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., donated $100 to Jones. A poll by Gravis Marketing shows 93 percent of voters were aware of the allegations that Moore had a hankering for teenage girls when he was in his 30s. For 55 percent of the voters, Gravis found, it didn’t matter.
Their take
San Diego Union Tribune: Toni Atkins will bring a passion for housing affordability, health care and other issues to her new role. That she’s a woman may send the most important message of all at this time – to any ol’ boys club that the days of standing idly by while women are sexually harassed or worse should end immediately. Was Atkins too lax along those lines as Assembly speaker? Longstanding issues with Sacramento’s male-dominated and domineering culture obviously continued on her watch.
San Francisco Chronicle: One year after the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36 people, Oakland has hired new inspectors and implemented new policies to improve response systems and communications among its safety agencies. Though the changes are welcome, they still aren’t enough. Right now, Oakland remains vulnerable to another similar tragedy.
L.A. Times: State and local officials are treating marijuana legalization with gravity and care, trying to get the details right. And yet, despite all their hard work, there is a dark cloud hanging over California: Jeff Sessions, the U.S. attorney general. The problem is this: Despite the passage of Proposition 64, marijuana remains illegal under federal law.
Lexington Herald Leader: Just for argument’s sake, let’s say Mitch McConnell is right and the current 3 percent growth surges to 4 percent. It would barely matter to the places and people who have been bypassed by the longest-ever postwar recovery. They include a lot of Kentuckians who helped put Donald Trump in the White House but are being left behind, despite 86 consecutive months of job growth.
Kansas City Star: There may yet be evidence that Trump has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors,” the constitutional requirement for impeachment. But Robert Mueller should be given the chance to finish his work and present his findings. Then Congress – and all Americans – can decide if action against the president is warranted.
Wayne Flynt, al.com: Make no mistake about it: that election on December 12 is not just a meaningless backdrop to national politics played out in a provincial state. It is a window through which we will gaze into America's soul, understand its deepest anxieties and its most confused religious and moral values.
Syndicates’ take
Ross Douthat: Liberalism won the same-sex marriage battle. Religious conservatism isn’t going away. We all have to find a way to live together. That goal requires some compromise and magnanimity. Here is an opportunity: Please, for the sake of the country, leave the baker alone.
Frank Bruni: It used to be that when someone called me an abomination, I was in the presence of a homophobe. But a recent opinion column in Texas State University’s main newspaper damned me for a different reason. I’m abominable because I’m white.
Maureen Dowd: It took far too long, but something finally snapped with women. Why had we allowed ourselves to think of abusive behavior as the norm for so long? Maybe it was this pent-up anger that has given the cascading accusations such a feral edge.
David Brooks, New York Times: There is no end to what President Trump will ask of his party. He is defined by shamelessness, and so there is no bottom. And apparently there is no end to what regular Republicans are willing to give him.
Gail Collins, New York Times: It was Al Franken’s destiny to serve history in a different way. He was caught up in a rebellion of epic proportion, one that was not just about unwanted groping but a whole new stage in the movement of women into the center of public life.
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: It’s not surprising that Trump and those on his payroll want to protect him at all costs. But we learned last week that Republicans are deepening their complicity in derailing Mueller’s investigation and burying the facts. The more Mueller imperils Trump, the more McCarthyite the GOP becomes.
Timothy Egan, New York Times: The Russians, the special counsel Robert Mueller and his agents, desperate men flipped and singing to save their souls – all may soon be gone, by President Donald Trump’s design.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: It sometimes feels as if we’re in the midst of a cultural revolution. But the revolution is smaller than it first appears. So far, it has been mostly confined to liberal-leaning sectors like entertainment, the media, academia, Silicon Valley and the Democratic Party.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: The Children’s Health Insurance Program is basically a piece of Medicaid targeted at young Americans. Last year it covered 8.9 million kids. But its funding expired more than two months ago. Republicans keep saying they’ll restore the money, but they keep finding reasons not to do it.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Shamefully, Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee launched an all-out assault on the special counsel and the FBI – choosing to protect President Trump at the cost of Americans’ faith in the justice system and the rule of law.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: The New York Times recently suspended White House reporter Glenn Thrush while it investigates allegations of sexual misconduct by him toward several female colleagues. But what’s really at issue is not whether Thrush is a good person, but whether he is – and was ever – a good journalist.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: President Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital made clear that White House efforts are aimed more at preserving the status quo than creating a breakthrough.
Jack’s Take
There was no slurring speech today by the president, except for his usual slurring of groups and institutions.
Comments