When floods return, will we be ready? + Teen pregnancy in Fresno + Sandy Hook remembered + Condoleezza Rice on Alabama Senate race

California dam repairs will cost billions. Can we afford not to spend it?: As climate changes and the Santa Ana winds to the south and the Diablo winds in our region become more pronounced, Californians will have no choice but to invest in flood control and other water-related public works.
Fresno Bee: “It’s complicated.” That headline in The Bee’s “Too Young?” series on sex education and teen pregnancy this fall says it simply. There is no easy map for navigating the roiling seas around sex education and teen pregnancy in the Valley. We all want the best for our children, but boy, what we are doing now clearly isn’t working for us. Half of California’s 10 counties with the highest teenage birth rates are in the Valley, despite statewide and nationwide record lows in teen births. Fresno County has the second-highest rate of syphilis in California and the third-highest rate of chlamydia.
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchyDC: President Donald Trump’s announcement that he, unlike other recent presidents, really is going to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel accomplished several goals, many of them beneficial, all of them revealing about the unorthodox 45th chief executive.
Erwin Chemerinsky: The government can track you on your cell phone. Shouldn’t the U.S. Supreme Court make them get a court warrant for that kind of invasion of digital privacy?
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León: Democrats must stand up for Dreamers. Democrats very rarely have the ability to moderate the GOP’s extremist agenda, but they finally have some – and they should use it.
Rep. Doris Matsui: The $1 billion Folsom Dam auxiliary spillway is the most significant single investment in our region’s flood protection infrastructure in the last quarter-century. Congress also needs to fund stronger levees around West Sacramento and Natomas.
Take a number: 26
We’ve let them down. Charlotte. Daniel. Rachel. Olivia. Josephine. Dawn. Dylan. Madeleine. Catherine. Chase. Jesse. Ana. James. Grace. Anne. Emilie. Jack. Noah. Caroline. Jessica. Avielle. Lauren. Mary. Victoria. Benjamin. Allison. All 26 of them, The Hartford Courant wrote in a powerful editorial ahead of the Dec. 14, five-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. “Love may well win, someday. It just might be harder to get there than we imagined,” The Courant concluded.
Take another number: 0
As we wrote two weeks ago, the U.S. Senate under Mitch McConnell and Harry Reid before him stubbornly refuses to insist that Senate incumbents and candidates file their campaign finance reports online, thus denying voters the right to see who’s trying to influence elections. The Federal Elections Commission must go through incredible and costly contortions to post the reports, days after they’re filed. That’s particularly relevant today, as voters in Alabama are deciding whether to send Republican Roy Moore or Democrat Doug Jones to the U.S. Senate. The FEC managed to post Moore’s report last week. But according to FEC spokeswoman Judith Ingram, Jones’ report won’t be available online until today at the earliest, hardly enough time for reporters or voters to pick through it by the time polls close.
Roy S. Johnson, al.com: On Monday Alabamian Condoleezza Rice released a statement about the December 12 special election pitting Republican Roy Moore against Democrat Doug Jones – without mentioning either candidate by name. She did not reveal whom she’s supporting, either – then again, she did.
David French, National Review: Before Americans learned one single thing about Roy Moore’s alleged mistreatment and sexual assault of young girls, they had more than enough information to know that he was unfit for higher office. This was no mystery. He’d been tossed from office twice before, and his record of vicious constitutional ignorance was well known.
Joel Bellman, LA Observed: What began as a legitimate expose of a powerful Hollywood studio head who used his position to sexually abuse dozens, if not hundreds, of victims has morphed in just two months into a daily compendium of lurid sex charges, from potentially criminal to less than inconsequential, and a full-blown moral panic.
Los Angeles Times: American consumers aren’t the only ones struggling with higher healthcare costs. CVS Health’s proposed $69 billion purchase of health insurer Aetna is driven in part by the companies’ efforts to get control over more of the costs they face, and to make their operations more efficient. The question for regulators, though, is whether the combination results in a company that uses its clout to help consumers or squeeze more dollars out of them.
San Diego Union-Tribune: In 2013, Gov. Jerry Brown shepherded to passage what he called the “truly revolutionary” Local Control Funding Formula, one of the biggest changes in California public education in decades. While Brown and state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson say the formula change has already been a substantial success story and has laid the groundwork for future gains, that’s not how it looks to a lot of other people. Now a provocative piece by John Fensterwald on the EdSource website may reframe the debate.
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: There will be no way to simply say that Roy Moore is the abominable outgrowth of Alabama voters’ anger. Moore has been fully endorsed by the Republican “president” of the United States, the leader of his party, and is now fully supported by the Republican National Committee.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: Winston Churchill did not require bucking up by average Brits. Churchill summoned courage and defiance by his intense idealization of British character. He saw heroic traits in his countrymen that even they, for a time, could not see.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin put out a one-page report claiming that tax cuts would pay for themselves. In fact, there was no economic analysis. But similar scams by congressional Republicans, House Speaker Paul Ryan in particular, have generally received highly respectful treatment from the news media.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: Sen. Susan Collins tried to split the difference between Democratic and Republican positions on the tax cut bill. But it now looks like a cautionary tale for anyone who wants to occupy the political center during the age of Donald Trump and a radicalized Republican Party.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: The Trump administration has responded too slowly, and weakly, to the widespread irregularities in the Nov. 26 elections in Honduras, which both President Juan Orlando Hernandez and his left-of-center rival Salvador Nasralla claim to have won.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: As Washington bureau chief for the Chicago-based Johnson Publications, publisher of the newsweekly Jet and the monthly magazine Ebony, Simeon Booker went to the Deep South to cover the most tumultuous events of the civil rights movement – life-threatening work for an African-American journalist.
“Well, here comes the Legislature with another lame idea. Now all those people who purchased hybrid or electric cars will get punished along with the rest of us.” – Michael Davis, Rancho Murieta
President Trump set America back on a path to the moon. I’m surprised he didn’t think the moon landing was faked.
