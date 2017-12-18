Letters: Bob Hertzberg’s hugs: Wrong? Seriously?

Re “‘It was like dirty dancing’: Colleagues say Sen. Bob Hertzberg hugged them inappropriately” (sacbee.com, Dec. 13): Former Assemblywoman Linda Halderman, R-Fresno, and the unnamed senator illustrate that work conduct standards have evolved to cater to the most fragile emotional person. That’s the problem with those standards. Sen. Robert Hertzberg states he respects, that not all people are huggers, and yet Halderman and the unnamed senator can’t let it go. I’m not a hugger, but a person with an outgoing personal like Hertzberg makes a workplace a far more enjoyable and productive than the senator who refuse to be named. It’s no wonder California is considered a joke. Seriously? Wrongful hugs?
Michael Santos, Antelope
