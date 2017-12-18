Letters: Castro Valley High School students seek meeting with Brown, Newsom

We are students from the Castro Valley High School newspaper, The Olympian, and are writing to ask Gov. Jerry Brown and Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom for a little of their time. We want talk about the future of California, climate change, the plight of undocumented immigrants and education. Gov. Brown recently said we need to wake up the whole world to realize we have a common destiny. Involving young people in that effort could only advance that goal. Lt. Gov. Newsom pledged a commitment to leadership, not stewardship in a recent interview. Interacting with your younger constituents would show you mean it. In recent years, we have attempted to contact you both numerous times by writing letters, visiting your offices and speaking to your staff members. We understand that you’re busy, but we think you will enjoy meeting us. You can contact us at cvhsolympian@gmail.com.
Hannah Johansson and Mia Babasyan, editors-in-chief of The Olympian, Castro Valley
