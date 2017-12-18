Letters: Republican tax plan will harm local charities

Re “Nonprofits brace for drop in giving as many taxpayers lose incentive under GOP plan” (sacbee.com, Dec. 16): A mantra for many years from Republicans has been that only the private sector, not the government, can solve society’s many ills. The assumption would be that legislative and executive policy should promote private sector solutions, not government programs. In an act of blatant hypocrisy, Republicans have included in the new flawed, misguided and unfair tax plan provisions that would reduce the incentive for citizens to donate to private, nonprofit charities and faith groups, which address economic and social injustices and support positive, cultural programs such as the arts and education. What will the local effect be of this tax policy when donations are reduced to Loaves and Fishes, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, St. John’s Program for Real Change, Sacramento Food Bank and many others? The Trump administration’s disregard for the well-being of the American people and its failure to offer viable private sector and government solutions is now prominently transparent.
John McCormack, Sacramento
