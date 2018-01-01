Opinion

Letters: It’s not your grandparents’ pot

January 01, 2018 06:25 AM

Re “Think California is ready for legal marijuana? Think again” (Editorials, Dec. 31): In 1970, the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana, a Schedule 1 Drug. Other Schedule 1 Drugs include Oxycodone, Fentanyl, Heroin, among others. The 2018 marijuana crop coming on line is nothing like hippy weed of past years gone. This new stuff is a serious'bridge drug that should be treated with extreme caution. The high level of potency can spike the addiction level dangerously. Hospital emergency rooms across the state are preparing for a tsunami of victims. The risks facing our communities will not be offset by the marijuana cash register.

Michael Hamiel, Elk Grove

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Painting the Delta

    Watch as Sacramento artist Stephanie Taylor paints a Delta scene.

Painting the Delta

Painting the Delta 1:33

Painting the Delta
Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this 1:22

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this
'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says 1:13

'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says

View More Video