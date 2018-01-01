Letters: It’s not your grandparents’ pot

Re “Think California is ready for legal marijuana? Think again” (Editorials, Dec. 31): In 1970, the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana, a Schedule 1 Drug. Other Schedule 1 Drugs include Oxycodone, Fentanyl, Heroin, among others. The 2018 marijuana crop coming on line is nothing like hippy weed of past years gone. This new stuff is a serious'bridge drug that should be treated with extreme caution. The high level of potency can spike the addiction level dangerously. Hospital emergency rooms across the state are preparing for a tsunami of victims. The risks facing our communities will not be offset by the marijuana cash register.
Michael Hamiel, Elk Grove
