Letters: Stop with the fear-mongering about marijuana legalization

Re “Think California is ready for legal marijuana? Think again” (Editorials, Dec. 31): Run for the hills! Run for the hills! The pot boogeyman is coming! Never mind that alcohol will cause a mess, as it always does, and kill people across the region the night of which this fear mongering piece about marijuana was printed in Sacramento The Bee, while marijuana will not kill a single soul. All this editorial is missing are clips from the hysterical film Reefer Madness, where pot users are jumping out of windows. Articles like this will be mocked and laughed like the film for generations to come.
Robert Fausett, West Sacramento
Comments