Election security + redistricting + signature gatherers + Trump

Our take
Jack Ohman plays an album for Russ Solomon of Tower Records. Put it on the turntable here.
Columns & op-eds
Assemblyman Marc Berman and state Sen. Henry Stern: With President Trump AWOL on Russian interference, California must protect its own elections. On Wednesday, the state Senate and Assembly committees on elections are conducting a joint hearing. We face more sophisticated cybersecurity threats every day and cannot afford to be complacent about the security of our elections. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: After the newly created Citizen Redistricting Commission redrew congressional and legislative districts in 2011, Republicans complained that the new maps were tilted in favor of Democrats. The subsequent three election cycles seemingly confirmed the Democratic advantage. A new mathematical analysis of the 2011 maps reaches the same conclusion. Read more.
Virginia Postrel, Bloomberg: In Los Angeles, it’ s perfectly legal to build a new apartment without a refrigerator, a balcony, or air conditioning. But you can’t build one without plenty of parking. Removing parking requirements would be one of the simplest ways to ease California’s housing crisis. Read more.
California Forum
Gary Toebben: Suspensions and expulsions for willful defiance don’t help California’s workforce. Keep kids in school. Read more.
State Sen. Josh Newman: Paid signature gatherers are gaming the ballot. California’s bounty system must change. Read more.
Tom Dalzell: Extreme wildfires are changing California. We need a special session to plan for them – now. Read more.
Takes on President Trump
David Brooks, New York Times: It could be even more chaotic after President Trump. Once the norms of acceptable behavior are violated and once the institutions of government are weakened, it is very hard to re-establish them. Instead, you get this cycle of ever more extreme behavior, as politicians compete to be the most radical outsider. Read more.
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchy D.C.: Listening, genuinely listening, is one of the most powerful tools in politics. Finally, in his 15th month, President Donald Trump is showing genuine signs of harnessing the persuasive powers of saying nothing at times, of listening, more importantly of being seen to listen. Read more.
Timothy L. O’Brien, Bloomberg: The elite club of “Trump advisers” isn’t merely populated with examples of the president’s poor judgment and bad taste. Some of those bad hires have come back to haunt Trump, and may visit legal nightmares upon him and his White House. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: On an occasion such as the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., the president is called upon for wise words of summation and honor. Unfortunately, the president to whom that task now falls is Donald Trump. It is a visceral reminder of just how much President Obama spoiled us all, particularly African Americans. Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: The Trump administration is degrading the very idea of public service. In any organization Donald Trump leads, there will always be two guiding principles: show absolute loyalty to the boss, and then get yours. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: The internet has been a tremendous force for good in the world, but it also enables less desirable pursuits, and even evil ones, on a vast scale. Congress is now focused on one of the worst of those pursuits: sex trafficking. It’s taking particular aim at websites like Backpage.com that run ads for prostitutes. But in their efforts to give prosecutors and victims more power in court, lawmakers are poised to weaken a legal protection that has helped produce much of what’s good about the net. Read more.
Orange County Register: The Americans with Disabilities Act Education and Reform Act of 2017 is a vital opportunity to advance the mission of the ADA while protecting business owners from costly lawsuits. Since 1990, the ADA has served an important purpose by expanding access for disabled Americans to public places. Unfortunately, the law has all too often been abused, with serial litigants taking advantage of the law to file lawsuits purely for monetary gain. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Local economist Robert Eyler told a Rohnert Park crowd on Friday that the Sonoma County economy is unlikely to experience any lasting damage from the October fires. His findings dovetail with a recent study by Beacon Economics that concluded that “natural disasters appear to have a limited impact on the county economy in the short run, with presumably limited or no negative impacts on its long-run health. Read more.
Miami Herald: It’s imperative that Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel release video recordings of what his deputies did, and didn’t do, outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while Nikolas Cruz was on a killing spree inside. This is an extraordinary case in which his department bears a large share of responsibility for Cruz getting as far as he did without interference. Instead, Israel refuses to release the recordings, arguing that they are exempt from the state’s public record laws. Read more.
Tweets of the day
Sacramento, even though I couldn’t get a flight back home tonight, I will be standing with you from here in Washington DC during Jeff Sessions' planned visit because we always stand together to defend, uplift and support our diverse immigrant community. pic.twitter.com/w6paSyE4SB— Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) March 6, 2018
Nazis? Well..... there is that tax cut on the table ...— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 6, 2018
Tariffs? Sir! I cannot remain inside this government another moment!
This is the state of public integrity and morality in the Trump era, and Gary Cohn is only the latest emblem.
Comments