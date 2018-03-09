Refugees + public toilets + hugs + immigration + health care

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
If Trump can’t welcome Laith Hammoudi, who does deserve to come to America? An interpreter who risked his life during the war in Iraq, Hammoudi’s immigration is in limbo for no good reason. It’s a slap in the face not only to immigrants who work with our government and trust us, but to those who serve at great peril in the press. Read more.
Jack Ohman gives a hug to the California state Capitol. Feel the love here.
Erika D. Smith: Sacramento is city with leaders who insist we’re “world class” enough to host an NBA All-Star game, but can’t find the political will to provide enough public restrooms for homeless people so no one has to scrub human poop off the sidewalk. This isn’t normal and it has to change. Read more.
Harry Snyder and Courtney Hutchison: A new guard of Democrats must push single-payer health care. For far too long, we’ve seen leading Democrats, including Gov. Jerry Brown and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, hem and haw around the issue of universal health care. Read more.
Xonia Villanueva: Instead of controlling toxics, a state department is protecting industry. Every Californian deserves equal access to clean water, fresh air and a healthy environment. But our state faces an environmental health and justice crisis. Read more.
Kevin Johnson: The constitutional question California and Jeff Sessions are really fighting about. Read more.
Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square: Is California becoming America’s Taiwan? Read more.
Dan Morain, CALMatters: Most out-of-state politicians come to California to raise money. Attorney General Jeff Sessions flew into Sacramento bearing a gift, in the form a lawsuit targeting this so-called sanctuary state. Recipients include Democrats who convened press conferences to denounce President Donald Trump and the lawsuit Sessions filed. Trump’s base of supporters got some of what they like, too: more to hate about the crazy California progressives. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News editorial board: The Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s sanctuary laws is political grandstanding at its worst. It stems from our federal leaders’ complete failure to reach desperately needed compromise on workable immigration reform. Yes, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that Attorney General Jeff Sessions so single-mindedly wants to carry out have netted some dangerous criminals. But they’re also capturing immigrants who have built their lives here and are now being forcibly separated from their families. Immigrants who came to this country because the United States is dependent on them to provide critical labor. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat editorial board: In one of his first acts as president, Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting so-called sanctuary cities. The threat of sanctions hasn’t deterred hundreds of cities, counties and states from California to Florida from limiting their participation in enforcement of federal immigration laws. And the Trump administration has had little success in its attempts to impose any sanctions, just as it has been unable to force Mexico to pay for a wall along the border. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: After recent school shootings, especially the appalling attack at a Florida high school that killed and injured so many students and staff, it’s only natural and right for local authorities throughout the nation to consider how they might best protect the children and teenagers in their charge. Do these terrifying events call for metal detectors at the entrances to every school, or for all campuses to be securely fenced so that only students and teachers can enter? Read more.
Orange County Register: For more than a decade, American military involvement in the Middle East and Africa has been almost entirely guided by the whims of the executive branch. That’s not how it’s supposed to work. The Constitution unambiguously grants Congress the responsibility to declare war. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: California’s homeownership rates are the lowest they’ve been since the 1940s, but that’s not stopping homeowners from getting enormous subsidies from the state. According to a new study, the state will spend $929 per homeowner household in fiscal year 2018-19. As for renters? They’ll receive just $71 in expenditures from the state. Read more.
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: Of course the White House is in chaos. It’s just that President Trump has lived his whole life in a state of chaos, so it feels perfectly normal to him. The only energy around Trump is a vortex of complicity and incompetence. Read more.
David Brooks, New York Times: My gut reaction is that these student mobbists manage to combine snowflake fragility and lynch mob irrationalism into one perfectly poisonous cocktail. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: The experience of an adult losing a parent is predictable, nearly universal, but still painful as hell. Getting hit by a truck, it turns out, doesn’t hurt any less because you can see it coming from afar. Read more.
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times: Anthony Borges, a 15-year-old kid without any weapon at all, used himself as a human shield to protect his classmates in Florida. But it seems that the grown-up world is again going to fail Anthony and other young Americans. Congress and President Donald Trump have stalled on a push to pass meaningful gun legislation that has overwhelming public support. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: The tariffs are arguably the Trumpiest thing President Trump has done so far. After all, trade (like racism) is an issue on which Trump has been utterly consistent over the years. And if his views are based on zero understanding of the issues or even of basic facts, well, Trumpism is all about belligerent ignorance. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: To end all the unpleasantness, President Trump should borrow from Xi Jinping, the Chinese president for whom Trump expressed admiration last week when Xi decided to abolish term limits on himself. Like the Chinese authorities, Trump needs to ban all use of the letter N. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: The White House all but confirmed the story that actress and director Stormy Daniels is dying to tell: Shortly before the election she was paid $130,000 in hush money to keep quiet about an “intimate relationship” she had with Donald Trump in 2006, soon after Melania Trump had given birth to the couple’s son, Barron. Read more.
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post: Unless Robert Mueller’s findings are so damning and Republicans take such a beating in the midterms, a two-thirds majority in the Senate to actually remove President Trump will be virtually impossible to assemble. The choice then is between a symbolic act of impeachment or some other action, such as censure, or prosecution after he leaves office. Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: Republicans have alleged that the Justice Department and the FBI are the locus of an anti-Donald Trump conspiracy and seized upon the case of Uranium One, another Hillary Clinton faux scandal that never came to anything. A document released Thursday by Democrats pretty much demolishes the case they’ve been trying to make for a second special counsel. Read more.
North Korea understands one thing: Feed Trump's ego, and you can get him to do a lot -- even personally come meet Kim Jong-un, giving the North Korean leader the legitimacy he craves.— VoteVets (@votevets) March 9, 2018
It’s #InternationalWomensDay. There was a time not long ago that women couldn’t vote, or open credit cards without their husband’s signature, or compete in the Olympics, or do their jobs without being harassed. That time is up. #TimesUp— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 8, 2018
