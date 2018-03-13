Students + guns + veterans + pesticides + housing + Trump’s visit

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Schools worried about the National School Walkout are missing the point of democracy: Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom had it right last week when he asked California public schools to stop trying to control how students respond to the constant threat of gun violence in their classrooms. Read more.
Jack Ohman gives Betsy Devos an education. See the lesson plan here.
Columns
Foon Rhee: The three women killed in Yountville are casualties of a hidden war. The Pathway Home is one of the nation’s most respected programs for combat veterans who are fighting post-traumatic stress disorder and other demons. Too many veterans are not receiving the care they need and deserve for PTSD and other mental health issues. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: How would the next governor of California deal with the state’s most serious policy issue, its acute and ever-growing shortage of housing, particularly for low- and middle-income families? Hundreds of affordable-housing advocates filled a cavernous ballroom in Sacramento’s convention center last Thursday with that question on their minds, and the six candidates for governor delivered responses that were all over the map. Read more.
Op-eds
Robert Lieber and Nan Wishner: For years residents have questioned why the state has been allowed to sidestep its own rules requiring assessments of health and environmental harm before applying pesticides. A judge considered those same questions and issued an injunction. Read more.
California Forum
Stuart A. Gabriel and Chandler Lutz: State laws to curb foreclosures in 2008 were far more successful than people realize. One measure? They kept 124,000 Californians in their homes. Read more.
Elissa Graves: Supreme Court should uphold free speech of California’s pro-life clinics. Requiring crisis pregnancy centers to post signs on abortion access is like making the American Lung Association advertise cigarettes. Read more.
Erwin Chemerinsky: In Jeff Sessions’ lawsuit against California, only one challenge has any merit at all. Read more.
Robert C. Bonner: U.S. law reigns on immigration. In blocking it, California makes us less safe. Read more.
Takes on Parkland shooting and guns
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: President Trump surrendered to the NRA. Forget everything he said in the wake of the Parkland shooting about the urgent need for meaningful action. Trump now takes a position that will almost surely guarantee more gun violence in schools. Read more.
Miami Herald: Florida, one of the most gun-friendly states in the nation, which took 30 years to enact any gun-control measures, whose governor consistently gets the National Rifle Association’s equivalent of a gold star and that seriously considered letting college students bring guns onto campus, now – incredibly – is in the NRA’s crosshairs. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: A week after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, busloads of students traveled to Florida’s Capitol to support for a ban on assault weapons. Florida lawmakers were unmoved. Chances are, they assumed calls for change would soon fade, just as they did after Columbine and Sandy Hook and so many other massacres. If so, they misinterpreted the moment and the students, whose resolve – and skillful use of social media – is fueling a national movement. Read more.
Takes on Trump’s visit to California
Los Angeles Times editorial board: President Trump will visit Southern California on Tuesday for the first time since he traumatized the state’s liberal consensus by winning the White House. According to the White House, he has two main stops to make: viewing border wall prototypes erected near the Otay Mesa crossing with Mexico, and raising cash at a private Beverly Hills fundraiser. It’s a pity, though, that the president can’t spend more time getting to know us better and, just maybe, leaving with a deeper understanding of why Californians are fighting his policies tooth and nail. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune editorial board: President Donald Trump is due to fly into Marine Corps Air Station Miramar en route to see his border wall prototypes Tuesday in his first visit to California since the 2016 campaign. Given the growing divide over immigration between his administration and state leaders from Gov. Jerry Brown on down, there may be an expectation that the issue will again be this week’s main focus. It should, of course, only be one of many. Read more.
Dear @realDonaldTrump... pic.twitter.com/ZBCXZCEfzP— Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) March 12, 2018
Their take
(San Luis Obispo) Tribune: How’s this for sticker shock? The city of San Luis Obispo has a 20-year “to do” list of capital improvements and – gulp! – it’s looking to taxpayers to pitch in as much as $440 million. Read more.
Bloomberg View: President Donald Trump’s approach to trade mainly offends allies for no reason, counters imaginary threats, and undermines deals that benefit the U.S. At the same time, his administration is also addressing a legitimate trade dispute: China’s alleged theft of intellectual property and forced technology transfers. True to form, the president appears to favor a response that would make the problem worse. Read more.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Gov. Jerry Brown, who oversees the world’s sixth-largest economy, is not to be trifled with, as President Donald Trump probably has learned. The two are at loggerheads over immigration enforcement. We are often inclined to take Brown’s side, but he’s dead wrong on the “sanctuary” immigration measure that California has enacted. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: The ongoing saga over a president, a porn star and a payoff is so lewd and tawdry that it can’t simply be added to the ever-expanding list of horrible misbehaviors of a womanizing misogynist. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: President Trump’s nasty mash-up of the power of positive thinking, the Playboy philosophy and the will to power is a naturally poor fit for religious conservatives. Or so one would have thought. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: Virtually the only way to eat a healthy amount of sugar is to make a conscious effort. You can think of it as a political act: resisting the sugar industry’s attempts to profit off your body. Or you can simply think of it as taking care of yourself. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: While military-clad dictators in Cuba and Venezuela were banging on the table and making fiery revolutionary speeches – scaring away investors and making their countries poorer – a democratic Chile managed to grow steadily under both center-left and center-right governments. Read more.
Tweets of the day
THE HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE HAS, AFTER A 14 MONTH LONG IN-DEPTH INVESTIGATION, FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION OR COORDINATION BETWEEN THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND RUSSIA TO INFLUENCE THE 2016 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018
My prediction: Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee will look even more stupid when more and more people get indicted.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 12, 2018
Special Counsel Mueller didn't get Flynn and Papadopoulos and Nader to flip for no reason. https://t.co/GCzYGvWdZ0
