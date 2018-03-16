Sheriff-coroners + Toys R Us + Trump’s inner circle + Russian spies

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Jack Ohman checks out an old biblical saying in the Pennsylvania-18 congressional race. Lie down with the lamb here.
Editorials
He took on the NFL. Now he’s after California’s ‘primitive’ sheriff-coroner system: California is one of only three states – and the most populous, by far – to let a single official serve as both sheriff and coroner of a county. It’s a concept that literally dates to the Middle Ages. Senate Bill 1303, Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, and Sen. Cathleen Galgiani, D-Stockton, is such a no-brainer that it should have been law years ago. Read more.
Columns
Bill Whalen: Donald Trump waited nearly 14 months to make his first visit to California as president. He’ll be back because he’s running for reelection in 2020 against California Democrats. Read more.
Dan Morain, CALMatters: California won’t be adopting single-payer health care with its $400 billion price tag any time soon. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon made sure of that by opposing it. But the health care system is ailing, and organized labor, health care advocates and several Democratic lawmakers are offering a new prescription in the form of several bills. Read more.
Christine Flowers, Philadelphia Daily News: Some will say that waxing nostalgic for a giant chain store is stupid, because Toys R Us and Kiddie City and even the magnificent FAO Schwarz, were anachronistic monoliths that sold things you can get elsewhere for much cheaper and without the surly employees cracking gum in your face. But those people don’t get it, and I have a sad suspicion that they never will. Read more.
Op-eds
S. David Freeman and Frank Lindh: New rules that are supposed to protect consumers are instead shackling the California Public Utilities Commission. Its leadership in environmental policy and climate change is in grave jeopardy. Read more.
California Forum
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera and Michael Brune: We don’t need Trump’s offshore oil and gas drilling. Californians, speak out. Read more.
Takes on Trump’s inner circle
Jared Bernstein, Washington Post: Larry Kudlow is a die-hard, supply-side, trickle-down tax cutter. In fact, he played a behind-the-scenes role in crafting the Republican tax plan, which was, broadly speaking, much in his image. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: President Trump seems to fire people when they defy him, displease him or look bad on television. Because Trump lacks historical and ideological grounding for his views, the content of his instincts often seems determined by the last person who captures his attention. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: President Trump has just put the country’s economic fate in the hands of the man who was spectacularly wrong before the signal economic event of our time. If you heeded Larry Kudlow’s advice in the months before the 2008 crash, you would have been ruined. Read more.
Alexandra Petri, Washington Post: President Donald Trump feels much more comfortable now. He will be firing a lot of other people who have been getting in the way of that inherent gut-rightness, which at first he had been doubting but now he will allow to glow forth like an immense garbage fire. Read more.
Takes on Russian spy killings
Markos Kounalakis, McClatchy D.C.: Global spy games just got a little more dangerous with the byzantine poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in the medieval-era UK city of Salisbury. Extraterritorial assassination attempts are usually precisely targeted with the victim attacked in an unmistakable, but quiet, surgical strike. Among developed nations, there is not supposed to be any collateral damage and the attacking nation tries to maintain plausible deniability. But the Skripal case using the Russian Novichok nerve agent just changed things. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: Britain just accused Russia of responsibility for the poisoning of an ex-spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, who were found near death in the city of Salisbury. This outrageous attack is the latest in a long string of killings or attempted murders of Kremlin opponents, many in Britain. Prime Minister Theresa May has finally pushed back, but May needs firm backing from NATO and Washington. What she needs most is strong, public support from President Donald Trump. Read more.
Their take
East Bay Times: For decades, California’s Constitution has dictated that voter-approved propositions go into effect the day following an election, unless otherwise specified. No one anticipated when Section 10, Article 2 of the Constitution was written that by 2018, more than half of California voters would vote by mail. It creates the potential for a ballot measure to take effect that is later found to have been defeated by voters. Proposition 71 is a simple solution to a non-political issue that has widespread, bipartisan support. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: We get it that tech billionaire Vinod Khosla is annoyed that local authorities and the Coastal Commission demanded that he allow public access through his 89-acre beachfront property in northern California, continuing a nearly century-long practice of the previous owners. But his latest move – petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to take up his complaint – is one colossal step too far. Asking the highest court to declare the California Coastal Act unconstitutional doesn’t just threaten a cherished and sound law that establishes the public’s access to its beaches, it could erode efforts to provide that kind of coastal access across the nation. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Hundreds of thousands of students across the nation, including many from elementary, middle and high schools here in Sonoma County, joined forces in walking out of school Wednesday with a simple unified message: Enough is enough. Enough with school shootings. Enough with America’s preoccupation with guns and gun violence. Read more.
(South Florida) Sun-Sentinel: One month ago, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students ran outside with arms up after surviving a shooting that killed 17 people and injured 17 others. On Wednesday, the Parkland survivors marched out of school again – this time with students nationwide showing their support by doing the same thing. Their call for change will sound again next week – on an even larger scale – when the Parkland students lead a march on Washington, D.C. There, they will face political obstacles more daunting than the roadblocks they overcame in Tallahassee. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: Conor Lamb is wrong on a bunch of stuff, but he is a breath of fresh air for this country. This year, restoring character and shared moral norms matters most. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Only small minorities of voters favor tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations, or cuts in major social programs. The GOP has mastered the bait and switch: pretending to stand for one thing, then doing something quite different in office. But if special elections in the Trump era are any indication, voters are wising up. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: Increasingly, the United States – which had long been a symbol of stability and seriousness – is being seen as a banana republic or, rather, a once-serious nation run by an unstable egomaniac. Read more.
Mailbag
“I feel fleeced by the state. I drove 3,500 miles through seven other states and did not encounter as many potholes, bumps or trash on the highway as I do in just one mile of Highway 99.” – John Clark, Gold River
Tweet of the day
