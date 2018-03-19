Homeless + fake news + pensions + President Trump’s week

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Jack Ohman takes a ride with the U.S. Space Force. Sit in the commander’s chair here.
Columns
Erika Smith: Homeless people need a job and housing. An innovative program by two nonprofits in Sacramento is showing how to do both at the same time. Read more.
Foon Rhee: Can California schools teach kids to spot fake news? A bill before the California Legislature aims to come up with statewide standards on internet safety and digital citizenship, including fake news. If it works, Russian trolls would have a tougher time fooling voters in the 2020 election. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Santa Cruz has declared a fiscal emergency and is proposing a quarter-cent sales tax increase. Here’s how pension costs clobbered one California city, and may soon come for yours. Read more.
Takes on President Trump
Timothy Egan, New York Times: When President Trump welcomed Ireland’s leader, a president who wants only the smartest and best-looking immigrants was embracing a nation once known for sending famine-stricken, disease-laden, crime-breeding foreigners to our shores. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: The Trump Wall will probably never materialize. And even if it does, it will be neither big nor beautiful. President Trump will be lucky to break ground on a few hundred miles along a border that spans 1,954 miles. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: Recounting a recent meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Trump didn’t know whether his claim about a trade deficit was true. He was bluffing, playing the wise guy on a wacky little whim all his own. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s close relationship with Defense Secretary James Mattis appeared to act as a brake on some of President Trump’s most bellicose instincts. The big question now: Has that brake been removed? Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: President Trump may or may not have directly engaged in some kind of collusion with the Russian government in 2016. But if special counsel Robert Mueller starts turning over rocks in his business, he’s going to find a lot of unsightly critters squirming around. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: Weedmaps may have positioned itself as Yelp for pot shoppers, but state regulators say there is a crucial difference: The bulk of the businesses in Weedmaps’ directory are illegal, even under state law. That’s undermining one of the primary goals of Proposition 64, which was to extinguish the black market in favor of a state-authorized, highly regulated cannabis marketplace. Read more.
Orange County Register: Local governments in California risk being sunk by the cost of projects to clean up stormwater runoff, but a new report by the state auditor says those costs are not always “necessary and appropriate.” The report recommends that the Legislature amend state law to direct the State Water Board to assess whether a study is justified to evaluate the safe level of a pollutant in a specific body of water. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: At his 2018 State of the City address, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer hinted at hard decisions ahead to help the city’s growing homeless population. Tuesday ,the City Council takes up Faulconer’s proposal for a storage facility for the homeless. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Now that we’re finally recovered from losing an hour of sleep, California should jump on the permanent daylight saving time bandwagon. America’s 100-year, on-and-off experiment with changing time needs to come to an end. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: Democrats confront potentially divisive primary fights in House and Senate races. The debate over what price is worth paying to prevail in November was sharpened by Conor Lamb’s apparent triumph in a Pennsylvania congressional district that voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in 2016. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: The bank was looking into whether my wife and I were laundering money, as they are required to by the Bank Secrecy Act as amended by the Patriot Act. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam has, for years, been a toxic fount of anti-Semitic and homophobic rhetoric. And faced with that hatred, the obligation of moral people would seem obvious. Condemn it. But for some African Americans, it has never been that easy where Farrakhan is concerned. Read more.
Tweets of the day
Yes, I said it. @realdonaldtrump is a threat to the national security of the United States, and I've had it with his presidency. pic.twitter.com/iFLmJbHxGk— John Garamendi (@RepGaramendi) March 16, 2018
I was proud to have worked with Rep. Louise Slaughter during my 16 years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Throughout her career, Louise was a leading figure in the fight for economic, social and racial justice. She will be missed by her constituents and the entire country.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 16, 2018
