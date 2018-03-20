Public restrooms + online college + Gov. Brown + Trump + Mueller

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Jack Ohman attends a social media rally for Donald Trump.
Editorials
Sacramento’s growing homeless population means human excrement often ends up on sidewalks and in alleys. The public policy response should be obvious: Open more restrooms that are available all day, every day – and do it immediately. Read more.
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: The sexual harassment scandal that’s enveloped the Capitol exposes an unsavory aspect of the building’s culture that had been hidden for decades. It’s also exposed another, equally unseemly trait – the Legislature’s routine exemption of itself from laws it imposes on everyone else. Read more.
Op-eds
Jacqueline Martinez Garcel: A fully online community college offers access, equity and flexibility for working adults in California who cannot attend a brick-and-mortar campus or follow a traditional academic calendar. Read more.
California Forum
Sasha Abramsky: As Trump consolidates his power, the history of 1930s Germany repeats itself. Read more.
Erwin Chemerinsky: Bail reform is overdue in California. Here’s a better, fairer, safer way. Read more.
Takes on Gov. Jerry Brown
Connie Bruck, The New Yorker: As the state resists the White House on issues from immigration to climate change, Gov. Jerry Brown is determined to avoid a pitched battle. Read more.
Andy Kroll, California Sunday Magazine: After more than 40 years in public life, 15 as governor of California, Jerry Brown is as combative and contradictory as ever – and still trying to save the world from itself. Read more.
Takes on President Trump and Robert Mueller
Aaron Blake, Washington Post: As we approach what may be the final stages of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, it’s becoming increasingly evident just how compelling the case that it’s a witch hunt led by a “deep state” could be – at least to the people Trump needs to believe it. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: President Trump tweeted with cartoon-villain glee over the dismissal of Andrew McCabe, ran the same dishonest routine on fired FBI director James Comey, and he’s also trying his best to sully the sterling reputation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. The Oval Office has seen pettiness before, and it has seen venality, but it has never seen anything like Trump. Read more.
Greg Sargent, Washington Post: We cannot know for sure why President Donald Trump unleashed a volley of attacks over the weekend on special counsel Robert Mueller. But here’s what we do know: Most Republicans failed to seize this occasion to send a clear signal that any effort to remove Mueller will be met with serious consequences. Read more.
Robert Mueller must be allowed to complete his investigation without political interference from the White House. Full stop. Attacks from Trump and his attorneys are dangerous.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 19, 2018
Their take
Los Angeles Times: They do it in San Francisco. They do it in Florida, Nebraska and Tennessee. They elect their public defenders. Why not in Los Angeles County? In calmer times, this question might be of interest mostly to academics. It has taken on new urgency now, however, as L.A. County deputy public defenders rebel against the appointment of their interim leader, Nicole Davis Tinkham, because of her lack of experience in criminal law. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: It was 10 years ago this weekend that Bear Stearns, the fifth-largest U.S. investment bank, collapsed, heralding a meltdown of the industry and setting off the worst economic downturn in the United States since the Great Depression. Ten years later, it’s safe to say that big banks are doing much better. It’s also safe to say that some elected leaders have forgotten the promises that were made to consumers to never let something like this happen again. Read more.
Palm Beach (Fla.) Post: Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the most extraordinary things keep happening. A surge of protests forces Florida’s first small steps on gun control in 22 years. Students by the thousands stage walkouts at high schools nationwide to keep gun safety in the public mind. And now arises the chance – with long odds, but a chance nonetheless – of getting a proposed amendment onto November’s ballot that would allow Floridians to place a ban on assault-style rifles in the state constitution. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: It bears repeating that Donald Trump is a pathological, unrepentant liar. We must state this truth for as long as he revels in untruth. But there is something about the nakedness of this confession, the brazenness of it, the cavalier-ness, that still has the ability to shock. Read more.
David Brooks, New York Times: Despite our differences, we devote our lives to the same experiment, the American experiment to draw people from around the world and to create the best society ever, to serve as a model for all humankind. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: An extraordinary group of leaders – politicians, military commanders, diplomats – defined a practical and moral role for America in the global defense of free governments and institutions. This is what some now dismiss as “globalism.” Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Donald Trump’s selection of Larry Kudlow to head the National Economic Council confirms that the tax-cut zombie is undead and well. For Kudlow is a fervent believer in the infinite virtues of tax cuts. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: Whatever complaints people may have about their local school or college costs, most have no doubt that their children need a good education. People see it as the most reliable path to a good life, and they are right. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: If President Trump goes beyond his recent comment and criticizes leftist populist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador by name before the Mexican election, he may get him elected. It’s even possible that Trump would not mind a Lopez Obrador victory. It would vindicate Trump’s narrative that Mexico is a hostile country. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: Imagine if the Kremlin had authorized a murder of a prominent Russian exile in Boston – using a rare nerve gas manufactured by its military to attack NATO troops. Presumably, our country would be in an uproar. Yet President Trump’s response to such a murder in Britain last week – for which our NATO ally blames Russia – has been woefully wimpy. Read more.
Tweets of the day
One country is investigating Facebook and Cambridge Analytics.— Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) March 19, 2018
Hey American government! Don't you think we should also? https://t.co/fQFGNPiuUX
Led over 50 members of Congress in calling for cont. funding for preservation of historic sites where Japanese Americans were incarcerated during WWII. This history was a dark period in our past, which is why we have a solemn responsibility to ensure these sites are preserved. pic.twitter.com/HcfkZSQIJ1— Rep. Doris Matsui (@DorisMatsui) March 19, 2018
Comments