Police killing + climate change + Trump + Mueller + Stormy Daniels

Our take
Editorials
With shooting of Stephon Clark, faith in the Sacramento Police Department is on the line again. Bodycam videos raise more questions about his death Sunday night and the actions of two officers who fired at him 20 times. What happens next is a big test for the police department and Chief Daniel Hahn. Read more.
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: California’s Democratic politicians frequently proclaim their fervent support for tolerance and acceptance of those outside the cultural mainstream. Increasingly, however, they exhibit intolerance of those who disagree with their party’s orthodoxy, even to the point of infringing on their constitutional rights. This week in the U.S. Supreme Court, Attorney General Xavier Becerra personally defended a state law requiring anti-abortion “pregnancy centers” to tell clients about public programs offering abortion services. Read more.
Op-eds
Dorothy Rothrock: A federal judge received a tutorial on climate change as part of a lawsuit filed by Oakland and San Francisco against oil companies. These suits will undermine California’s winning formula on global warming. Read more.
California Forum
Daniel Bramzon: Adding one short sentence to the state law can save 50,000 from homelessness – really. Read more.
Takes on Trump’s legal troubles
Ed Rogers, Washington Post: Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of investigators appear to be aimless and are wandering, Democrats are grasping at straws and President Donald Trump is lawyering up. Read more.
Frank Bruni, New York Times: There’s no category of person exempt from Donald Trump’s attacks. But not Stormy Daniels. He stays mum about a porn star who is peddling steamy secrets about him – and who is doing what he hates most, which is using him as a steppingstone to saturation fame. Read more.
Gail Collins, New York Times: We’re talking about chaos and turnover among the people defending Donald Trump in his multitudinous legal battles. I need to know immediately if I am paying to protect the president from Stormy Daniels. Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: The president is being bedeviled by three different women taking various forms of legal action against him. These cases might be momentary irritants or they might be serious threats to his presidency. But Trump seems determined to turn them into the latter. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: As the March rains loosen more Southern California mud and fill more Northern California reservoirs, the state still flirts with drought and we still run short of water. Los Angeles is engineered to hustle filthy storm water to sea as quickly as possible, as if it were the evil fluid of the primordial abyss, yet we spend millions to import precious snowmelt from the Sierras. It’s all just water. Read more.
Orange County Register: The California State Teachers Retirement System’s $100k pension club has nearly doubled since 2012, according to watchdog group Transparent California. Last year, 13,527 CalSTRS retirees received pensions in excess of $100,000, up 87 percent since 2012. This is not sustainable. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: The good news is San Diego has a new storage center for homeless people’s property that will lead to cleaner streets and help some homeless residents with work, shelter and dignity because they won’t have to worry about keeping their belongings safe. The bad news? Neighbors, including students at Our Lady’s School, fear for their safety, and Councilman David Alvarez has condemned his colleagues’ 8-1 approval. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: It was inevitable: A self-driving car killed a pedestrian. The first such fatality, involving an Uber vehicle in Tempe, Ariz., has predictably prompted calls to suspend all testing of autonomous vehicles across the nation, including California’s program slated to start next month. Yes, the death is a tragedy. But the response should be reasoned, not hysterical. Read more.
Dallas Morning News: We don’t typically smile at news of a fatality. But we’ll admit a sense of relief and gratitude at news reports that the light of justice finally caught up to the bomber who has cast a dark shadow over Austin since early March. Read more.
(South Florida) Sun-Sentinel: Barely after rescuers had begun searching for bodies under Florida International University’s collapsed pedestrian bridge last Thursday, Gov. Rick Scott’s administration had begun its own political rescue mission. The Florida Department of Transportation issued a “preliminary fact sheet” absolving the state of any blame. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Jonathan Bernstein, Bloomberg: Nancy Pelosi is the wrong target for Democrats. They should be going after Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, so that a healthy fight to succeed Pelosi can actually take place. Read more.
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: There is nothing disordered about the outrage created by the invasion of an estimated 50 million Facebook accounts for the ultimate benefit of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Read more.
Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times: Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin each started by – metaphorically speaking – stealing a turkey. And when we didn’t respond, they kept ratcheting up their wretched behavior to the point where Trump thinks he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and Putin thinks he could poison a wayward spy in London, and get away with it. Read more.
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times: Fifteen years ago, the United States careered into one of the most cataclysmic, expensive and idiotic blunders of the past half-century: We invaded Iraq. Now, we have a president who is leading us toward reckless, catastrophic conflict. Actually, toward three reckless conflicts. Read more.
Tweets of the day
The Capitol is draped in rainbows today as we elect Senator Toni Atkins as the next President of the Senate. Toni will be the 1st woman & 1st LGBT person ever to lead the Senate. I’m incredibly proud that we’re taking this step & look forward to Toni’s exceptional leadership. pic.twitter.com/OBAqMeNCSW— Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) March 21, 2018
I called President Putin of Russia to congratulate him on his election victory (in past, Obama called him also). The Fake News Media is crazed because they wanted me to excoriate him. They are wrong! Getting along with Russia (and others) is a good thing, not a bad thing.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018
.....They can help solve problems with North Korea, Syria, Ukraine, ISIS, Iran and even the coming Arms Race. Bush tried to get along, but didn’t have the “smarts.” Obama and Clinton tried, but didn’t have the energy or chemistry (remember RESET). PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018
