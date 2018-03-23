June endorsement + terrorism drill + veterans + Trump + Putin

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Sacramento Bee June Primary Endorsement: Vote yes on all the June ballot measures but Proposition 70. Read more.
Jack Ohman checks out Ben Carson’s new dining room table. Get underneath the story here.
Columns
Foon Rhee: This was a really scary terrorist attack. Good thing it was only a drill. During a full-scale exercise on Thursday, hundreds of emergency personnel gathered at Sleep Train Arena to practice responding to a “dirty” bomb explosion. Read more.
Markos Kounalakis, McClatchy D.C.: To cash in on Jared Kushner influence, Saudis must sell their agenda to America. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman is here to buy some very pricey weaponry, a piece of the entertainment industry, and perhaps a few personal baubles. But this is not simply a shopping trip. Read more.
Op-eds
Bryan Wong: The United Healthcare Workers West union is trying to qualify a ballot measure for November that could reduce patient access to treatment, and using it as leverage to organize workers at dialysis clinics. Read more.
California Forum
Telha H. Rehman: I’m a fourth-generation California farmer and a doctoral student at UC Davis. My research is just one reason to support UC. Read more.
Joe Mathews: California has at best a C+ school budget system. Why not let kids do school finance? Read more.
Takes on Pathway Home caregivers
Suzanne Gordon: The three women who were killed at The Pathway Home in Yountville on March 9 were among thousands of mental health professionals who take risks every day to treat veterans. They need more support. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: More than 1,000 people gathered this week in Yountville to honor the three brave women killed by a gunman at the Pathway Home treatment facility. Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba dedicated their lives to helping combat veterans recover from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health problems. Though they didn’t wear military uniforms or serve on the front lines, these caregivers, killed by a former patient, are casualties of America’s long-running wars in the Middle East. Read more.
Takes on the Trump-Putin call
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: The disclosure of a White House briefing document telling President Donald Trump “DO NOT CONGRATULATE” Russia’s Vladimir Putin on his sham election victory – leaked after Trump congratulated Putin on his sham election victory – seems to have been motivated by desperation. Read more.
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post: The leaking, backbiting and constant staff churn are symptoms of the real problem, namely a president who does not command loyalty, who makes rash decisions that imperil the country’s standing in the world and who has an unexplained and dangerous level of deference to a hostile power. Read more.
Bret Stephens, New York Times: An imagined conversation when President Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: Declaring that Los Angeles can effectively end homelessness within 10 years was an audacious move by Mayor Eric Garcetti. “Foolhardy” might be just as apt a description. After all, Garcetti has a track record of setting goals and not achieving them. Of the 25,237 unsheltered, Garcetti says he’s aiming to get half off the streets by 2022, then reach the functional equivalent of zero homelessness by 2028. Read more.
Orange County Register: In these ginned-up, rashly opinionated times, with the press under fire, no citizen we know of is crying out for some new national voice criticizing those who bring us our news. If anything, what we are lacking is local news, followed by local commentary. That’s why it’s so troubling to find a relatively unknown but actually huge media company, the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which owns more local television stations in the country than any other, ordering its local news anchors to read corporate-written editorials lambasting every other American news organization but its own. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Ralph Nader argued that there was an ominous imbalance of power between influential corporations and individual Americans without the same access as big business to information, resources, regulators and elected leaders. This concern has echoed across U.S. history ever since, in fights over pesticides, credit-card rates, consumer loans, mortgages, Wall Street practices and more. Now it’s on display again in the Facebook scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, the data firm hired by the Trump campaign to help it with the 2016 presidential campaign. Read more.
Dallas Morning News: Too much power in the hands of the state can be a terrible thing. Now is one such time, and Texans must remain vigilant. Last week, a federal appeals court granted the state permission to begin enforcing its ban on so-called sanctuary cities. The tools with which the Texas Legislature has given to the state are unnecessary, recklessly broad and ripe for abuse. Read more.
Kansas City Star: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach did not prove the need for the state’s vote-suppressing proof of citizenship requirement in the two-week trial that ended on Monday. But then, he never has. He did manage to exhaust the patience of the federal judge who heard the case. Maybe that’s because he does not seem to have shown a good-faith effort to comply with her past order to treat voters who have not provided proof of citizenship the same as other registered voters until she rules. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: We are at a place where it is commonly assumed that your perceptions are something that come to you through your group, through your demographic identity. We’ve shifted from an emphasis on individual judgment toward a greater emphasis on collective experience. Read more.
Edward Niedermeyer, Bloomberg: Elon Musk is today’s Henry Ford, and that’s bad. After 15 years, it’s increasingly clear that Tesla has nothing to offer in the most important area for innovation. Tesla has always been plagued by poor manufacturing quality and missed production deadlines. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: The U.S. Senate must stop President Trump from installing as CIA director Gina Haspel, whose resume includes overseeing a disgraceful episode of torture – and then joining in a cowardly effort to cover it up. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: Want to view the costs of President Donald Trump’s persistent pursuit of Vladimir Putin? Look no further than Syria, where the Kremlin is determined to drive out U.S. forces that are assisting the Syrian Kurds who defeated ISIS. Putin’s role as Mideast kingpin would be strengthened. But Trump has no clue. Read more.
Mailbag
“I was both disappointed and concerned reading coverage of Stephon Clark’s death. I was appalled to find the reporters not only went to the trouble of searching court records for a victim of police gun violence, but felt it necessary to publish the findings of that search. Clark was killed by police in his own backyard with a cell phone in his hand. No part of his personal life is relevant.” – Kealy Jaynes, Loomis.
Tweets of the day
This is like mating Cheney with Hannity and making their superhawk love child our National Security Advisor. Scary for Iran, Syria, North Korea, the globe. Too bad this isn’t a Senate-confirmed position. Rosemary’s Neo-Con Baby? https://t.co/EEozy7oRJe— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 22, 2018
John Bolton once suggested Russian hack of DNC may have been a false flag operation by Obama Admin. He joins Joe diGenova, another Fox contributor, who thinks the FBI conspired to frame the President. Glad to see @POTUS surrounding himself with rational thinkers. Heaven help us.— Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiffCA) March 22, 2018
Comments