Police shootings + Nancy McFadden + Trump’s trade war + John Bolton

Our take
Editorials
Why does so little change after police shootings in California? It’s in the law. We know a lot about Stephon Clark, killed by Sacramento police. But we know very little about the two officers. California’s law enforcement lobby keeps it that way. Read more.
Our world and the way we view it don’t just happen. There are people behind our government, our laws, our priorities. Nancy McFadden, who died Thursday night at age 59, was one of those people, and one of the good ones. Read more.
Jack Ohman visits the Lake Tahoe bears. See their burglary techniques here.
Columns
Erika D. Smith: When did the endless debate over the unfairness of California’s housing market become such an exercise in missing the point? Read more.
Dan Walters: California needs a new master plan for higher education. It won’t happen. Here’s why. Read more.
Op-eds
Karen Skelton: There’s one thing about Nancy McFadden that everyone knows for sure: Fear did not control her. Read more.
David Freed: Who’s going to buy Stormy Daniels’ story? Ask the nation’s porn capital. Read more.
Takes on Trump’s trade war
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Reducing the trade deficit has been a long-term Donald Trump obsession, so you might expect him to learn something about how world trade works, or at least surround himself with people who do understand the subject. But he hasn’t. And what he doesn’t know can and will hurt you. Read more.
Los Angeles Times editorial board: President Trump was evidently just warming up when he ordered global tariffs on steel, aluminum, solar panels and washing machines in recent weeks. The main event came Thursday, when the president announced plans to impose up to $60 billion in tariffs on China. This time, the president is focused on the right problems. Unfortunately, Trump is once again offering the wrong solution. The tariffs aren’t likely to inflict as much pain on China as they will on U.S. consumers and exporters. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News editorial board: Buyers beware. The biggest losers in President Trump’s tech tariff war will be consumers. Say goodbye to those low-priced laptops. And if you think the cost of an iPhone X is high, wait until China retaliates over Trump’s plan to impose $50 billion worth of tariffs and other penalties for its theft of technology and trade secrets. Read more.
Bloomberg View editors: One thing to understand about President Donald Trump’s proposed new tariffs on China is that they are, in the first instance, a tax on U.S. producers and consumers. The revenue they’ll raise won’t come from China, but from the pockets of Americans who’ll have to pay more for Chinese goods. Read more.
Takes on John Bolton
Leonid Bershidsky, Bloomberg: The newfound unity among European Union leaders on the matter and the appointment of fierce Russia hawk John Bolton as President Donald Trump’s national security advisor are potential precursors of collective Western action against Russia. Read more.
Colin Kahl and Jon Wolfstahl, Foreign Policy: John Bolton’s ascendance increases the risk of not one, but two wars – with North Korea and Iran. H.R. McMaster was no dove. But Bolton falls into an entirely different category of dangerous uber-hawk. Read more.
Tom Nichols, Washington Post: The ritual support from exhausted, hangdog Republicans for John Bolton cannot disguise the fact that Trump has finally run out of options and defaulted to a man who, in Trump’s eyes, is likely more qualified because of his appearances on Fox News than anything he knows about foreign policy. Read more.
Their take
Orange County Register: With the passage of Proposition 64 in 2016, California voters sent a clear message that they want to see a well-regulated, legal market for marijuana. The full benefits of marijuana legalization cannot be realized so long as the legal market for marijuana is suppressed by California’s onerous system of taxation and regulation. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: For years, the beaches of South County have routinely been fouled by millions of gallons of sewage, trash, industrial waste and polluted water that flow north from Tijuana’s aging and underfunded sewage facilities. Thankfully, San Diego County’s elected leaders and local government agencies are no longer ready to accept blithe promises from the International Boundary and Water Commission that the situation will improve. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: Facebook has always dwelt in two worlds: the sunny, cat-video-infused social network atop a sophisticated data-collecting operation. Now it’s Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s turn to explain how the two can coexist, and his effort shouldn’t lead anyone to click the “like” icon. He’s offering a mea culpa but not any major solutions. He’s confessing that the social media giant doesn’t really know the scope of the damage to data security and personal privacy. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: Mitch Landrieu, the mayor of New Orleans, delivered one of the most stirring and important speeches of the Trump era after New Orleans pulled down four Confederate monuments. It may be a sign of how starved we are for eloquent leadership that this speech led to talk of Landrieu as a potential presidential contender. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Students have come by the hundreds of thousands to the capital, or to the streets of their home towns -- just as kids across the country walked out of classes on March 14 to protest school shootings. Most important, they are coming to the polls in November, the beginning of a generational wave that will upend our politics. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: The Trump administration’s tariffs – 25 percent on imported steel, 10 percent on imported aluminum – are naked protectionism. The idea is for the government to manipulate U.S. trade policy to prop up failing industries in the hopes of saving a few jobs in states like Ohio and Pennsylvania, which helped tip the election to Donald Trump. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: Donald Trump – gladiator of earthly delights, hawker of shams and artist of lies – loves chaos, he has said. Well, then, he must be a very happy man. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: Cheerfully profane and happily irreverent, Stormy Daniels, the stripper and porn actress turned central figure in a salacious presidential scandal dishes out comeuppance like a short order cook to trolls and troglodytes who condemn her by way of defending Donald Trump. Read more.
Comments