Climate change + health care + Trump + Stormy Daniels

Our take
Editorials
A green rep and an atmospheric river doesn’t excuse backsliding on water conservation and recycling. It takes commitment and persistence to make recycling and water conservation work, and Californians must all pitch in to make the state more sustainable. Read more.
Jack Ohman’s homage to Stephon Clark. See it here.
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Over the past few years, voters in hundreds of California cities and other local governments were asked to pass tax increases, and indications are that another big batch of local tax measures will be on this year’s ballots. One could conclude that the high passage rate for most cities reflects voters’ faith that those they elected to city councils and other governing bodies would spend the additional tax revenues wisely. Perhaps so, but they also reflect some very clever, even propagandistic, packaging of the tax proposals by political consultants. Read more.
Op-eds
Deborah Burger: As political cover, legislators are proposing measures that tweak health care. But only a single-payer system will really work. Read more.
California Forum
Karin Klein: Even Education Secretary Betsy DeVos sees through California’s dumb school dashboard. Let’s get it right. Read more.
Erwin Chemerinsky: Trump CIA director nominee Gina Haspel ran a prison where people were tortured. She should not direct the CIA. Read more.
Takes on Trump and Stormy Daniels
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: The world is closing in on President Trump and he is in an existential fight for his own survival. This is precisely what makes him so dangerous: As the personal threat to him grows, his threat to the country grows. Read more.
Christine Emba, Washington Post: Stormy Daniels said she was not attracted to President Trump, had not wanted to have sex with him, yet went on to do so anyway, not even speaking up to ask him to use protection. Despite Daniels’ laughter, the picture she paints is extremely sad. It’s a damning example of America’s broken sexual ethic, internalized. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: Who in their right mind would trust President Trump’s word over that of Stormy Daniels? In this case, the porn star has more credibility than the President of the United States. It is not even close. Read more.
Their take
Washington Post: “Gun, gun, gun.” That was the warning shouted out seconds before Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police in his grandparents’ back yard. But Clark didn’t have a gun. The 22-year-old man, it was quickly discovered, had been holding only a cellphone. Days later, another black man – also unarmed – was fatally shot by police in Houston. Why are these men dead? Tragically, that is not a new question. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: People facing deportation proceedings, as well as those who arrive at the border seeking asylum from persecution in their home countries, often wind up in federal detention centers. On any given day some 44,000 such people are detained, two-thirds of them in facilities owned and operated by private prison companies. There, the detainees get the chance to “volunteer” to work – at appallingly low rates of $1 or $1.50 a day – as cooks, dishwashers, food servers, janitors, groundskeepers, barbers, and even clerks helping to process new arrivals. Read more.
Orange County Register: It’s understandable that a president elected as an outsider, even over the objections of many in his own party, would want trusted family members working in his White House, but it’s time for Jared Kushner to go. As senior adviser to the president, Kushner has taken on a portfolio that includes sensitive policy matters involving the Middle East and China. Without a top-secret clearance, he is unable to attend all the meetings and see all the material relevant to that work. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: Backers of Proposition 70 on the June 5 statewide ballot claim it would protect taxpayers and ensure money to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is spent wisely. Opponents say the measure would enable industries to derail California’s progress on pollution reduction and fighting climate change. All of them are wrong. Prop. 70 is a political fig leaf and a colossal waste of time. Voters should reject it. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: The Trump administration wants to undercut California’s vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency standards. Add this issue to the growing list of policies the state should vigorously oppose. Since the Clean Air Act was signed into law in 1970, California has led the nation in setting strict fuel economy standards for automobiles. Read more.
Chicago Tribune: Facebook is losing friends fast. Its favorability rating – how well people like the social media giant – has plunged 28 percentage points in the last five months, according to a new Axios-commissioned poll. The Federal Trade Commission confirmed Monday that it is investigating whether Facebook is living up to an earlier agreement to keep some user information private. Cook County is piling on too. The county is suing Facebook and the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica for allegedly violating a state fraud law. Read more.
(South Florida) Sun-Sentinel: If you had any doubt about the power of young people to change the world, consider the turnout for Saturday’s March for Our Lives events in Washington, D.C., Parkland, and cities across the globe. For anyone who’s wondered whether the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School could sustain their push for common-sense gun laws, Saturday proved their movement is no fleeting moment. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: A group of determined, organized, eloquent and extremely shrewd high school students led those who believe that too many Americans have been killed by guns and against so much past evidence, that the National Rifle Association could be routed. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Don Blankenship, former CEO of Massey Energy, was sent to prison for conspiring to violate mine safety standards after an explosion killed 29 men. He is one of four Republicans with criminal convictions running for office this year, several of whom may well win their party’s nominations. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: The college-graduation rate for poorer students is abysmal, even though many of them are talented teenagers capable of graduating. Yet they often attend colleges with few resources or colleges that simply do a bad job of shepherding students through a course of study. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: Former employees of Silicon Valley tech firms have launched a campaign to educate people about the dangers of “tech addiction” that may cause depression, attention deficit disorder and other psychological problems in many people, especially youngsters. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: On immigration, the issue that most viscerally connects the president with his thus-far-loyal base, President Trump got basically nothing in the $1.3 trillion spending bill he signed Friday. Aside from his business-friendly tax cut and deregulation policies, Trump has offered little more than symbolic crumbs to his red-meat base. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: The scariest thing about John Bolton is this: His deep belief in military action will strengthen the president’s most macho instincts. Especially since Trump just dumped Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in favor of another uber-hawk, ex-CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Read more.
Tweet of the day
Linda Brown, lead plaintiff in our landmark Brown v. Board of Education case, has died. As a young girl, her courage in the face of one of the darkest forces in American history fundamentally changed our nation. For that, we owe her our eternal gratitude. https://t.co/qMgpy67n6h— Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) March 26, 2018
