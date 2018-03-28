Stephon Clark + Census + foster kids + fishing + police + gun control

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Outrage over the police shooting of Stephon Clark is not likely to go away soon, but Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn has been smart to seek transparency. On Tuesday, he brought in California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to provide independent oversight of the investigation into the unarmed black man’s death. It was the right call. Read more.
The Trump administration’s 2020 Census ploy will cost all Californians dearly. California’s political leaders criticized the addition of a question on citizenship that would lead to an undercount of the state’s population and cost it federal funding and possibly a seat in Congress. Read more.
Jack Ohman checks out the youth gun march. See it here.
Columns
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchy D.C.: Perhaps you missed President Donald Trump’s shifty little political move last week on that massive congressional spending bill. Be assured though, every member of that co-equal branch of government called Congress caught it. And we’re likely to witness waves from his duplicity down the road. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Republicans may have finally given up hope of claiming U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat. But the Democratic Party’s left-wingers, who have never liked her pragmatic approach, are incensed by her seeming unwillingness to fully embrace “the resistance” to President Trump. Enter Democratic rival Kevin de León, the much younger former president pro tem of the state Senate, who has made resistance to Trump a personal crusade. Read more.
Op-eds
Xavier Mountain: The Legislature must remove financial aid roadblocks to open college doors for California’s foster youth. Financial aid deadlines and eligibility standards don’t take into account that foster youth often are unable to go directly from high school to college. Read more.
California Forum
Brian Hines: California’s fishing industry is drying up. We need to think big on climate change. Read more.
Takes on police discipline
Erwin Chemerinsky: Why police so rarely get charged for killing unarmed black men. Read more.
Los Angeles Times editorial board: As important as the selection of a new Los Angeles police chief is, and it is indeed important, local officials are facing a decision that in the long run could prove every bit as crucial to the future of policing in this city. At issue is the police discipline process, one of three essential elements in the oversight of officer conduct – and alleged misconduct. Read more.
Their take
Washington Post: The Census Bureau’s once-a-decade count of the country’s population determines where federal money goes and how political power is divided among states. Whether by design or incompetence, the Trump administration is threatening to rig the count against Democrats. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Monday that the Census Bureau will ask respondents to report their citizenship status on the form that goes out to all U.S. households. The census is supposed to take an accurate picture of the entire country, not just of residents born or naturalized here. Read more.
Orange County Register: President Trump should have vetoed the 2,232-page, $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill – and not because of “the wall.” Written behind closed doors by congressional leaders and released just 17 hours before the House of Representatives voted on it, the omnibus spending bill signed by the president on Friday was the product of a flawed approach to government that cannot be sustained. The national debt has surpassed $21 trillion under the watch of a Republican-controlled Congress and a Republican White House. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Four of the six leading candidates for governor debated in San Diego on Sunday, showcasing with their varied responses and their actual presence the value to voters of together answering a range of questions from independent journalists. The candidates drew sharp distinctions on everything from school gun violence and sexual harassment in the state Capitol to distrust in law enforcement after last week’s fatal police shooting in Sacramento. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: After all these years, it’s great to see the Oakland A’s pitch a deal to buy the Coliseum. But city and county officials shouldn’t swing at the first offering. Any agreement to sell the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum site to the team should make taxpayers whole. The era of publicly subsidized sports venues must end. Unfortunately, the A’s offer misses that mark. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: While the Trump administration seems determined to keep the nation tied at the hip to Big Oil, hope for progress in reducing America’s dependence on fossil fuels is being kept alive – at the state level. One of the most hopeful signs occurred in Washington recently where the state Legislature came within a handful of votes of passing the nation’s first tax on carbon pollution, a proposal that had the full support of the state’s governor. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: The March for Our Lives was not extreme. It was a responsible moral answer to right a very specific wrong, gun violence. The march passed what I have come to think of as The Privilege Test. Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: The Stormy Daniels affair is a corruption scandal disguised as a sex scandal. And on the corruption front, we learned things Sunday that could help unravel Donald Trump’s wretched presidency. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: The three amigos of immigration enforcement – President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan – are shamelessly vilifying Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf. They’re no match. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: About 22.1 million of us settled in during Sunday night’s family hour to watch “60 Minutes” and hear what Stormy Daniels had to say about her alleged affair with President Trump. I’m not ashamed to be appalled by this sleazy saga. Nor am I ashamed to lay blame squarely at the president’s feet. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: The superintendent of Blue Mountain School District in Pennsylvania has ordered that each classroom be equipped with a bucket of river stones in case of a shooter. The very idea is a surrender from what ought to be an uncontroversial principle: There shouldn’t be a shooter in the hall in the first place. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: A consistent criticism has emerged since the appointment of John Bolton: President Trump will no longer have any “adult” supervision in the national security decision-making process or any Cabinet-level “checks” on his own worst instincts. This view is not only insulting, it is fundamentally anti-democratic. Read more.
Tweets of the day
Retired Justice Stevens goes there. There will be hysterics, and that’s unfortunate because this country desperately needs a sensible discussion on guns (and a rational social compact). https://t.co/hIMFnImK0n— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 27, 2018
I admire Justice Stevens but his supposedly “simple but dramatic” step of repealing the 2d Am is AWFUL advice. The obstacle to strong gun laws is political, not legal. Urging a politically impossible effort just strengthens opponents of achievable reform.https://t.co/7VzMGXCYeV— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 27, 2018
"I have long said the ultimate goal of the left is the complete repeal of the #2A. This is proof my friends. They called me crazy, pushing conspiracy theories, paranoid I believe was the last headline. But now, Justice John Paul Stevens proves my case." -@stinchfield1776 #NRA pic.twitter.com/mOKvRxAPdG— NRATV (@NRATV) March 27, 2018
