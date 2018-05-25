Tax increases + worker rights + Memorial Day + North Korea

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
The tax increase California Republicans aren’t talking about. To gin up the vote in November, Republicans are pushing a ballot measure to repeal a gas tax increase. But they’re fine with a federal income tax increase about to hit 1 million Californians. Read more.
Forced arbitration hides workplace abuses. Workers shouldn’t have to forfeit rights for a job. Read more.
Columns
Foon Rhee: The California military cemetery that became a national shame. The Mare Island Naval Cemetery, the oldest military cemetery on the West Coast, is in utter disrepair. But there’s a glimmer of hope that it could look a lot better by next Memorial Day. Read more.
Op-eds
Chris Padula: When children and teens experience trauma such as physical and emotional abuse or neglect, or parents with addiction or serious mental health issues, the biological effects of that toxic stress can actually harm their growing bodies and brains. Read more.
Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry: Too many California parents are struggling to cobble together whatever child care they can find. Child care advocates will rally on Tuesday in support of Assembly Bill 2292. Read more.
Keith Curry and Kathy Hart: For decades, California’s community colleges have been funded based on how many students they enroll. That does not take into account that some students face higher barriers to success, or whether students reach their educational goals. Read more.
California Forum
Ben Boychuk: Trump’s lesson to the California GOP? Losing is for losers, and Cox could win. Read more.
Joe Mathews: California housing is such a surreal nightmare, even Kafka would find it Kafkaesque. Read more.
Kyle Kirkland: Legalized sports betting in California? The Supreme Court is right – it’s a sure bet. Read more.
Jeff Gottlieb: Yes, Memorial Day is about wartime. But here’s a Memorial Day story about peace. Read more.
Takes on North Korea
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times: President Donald Trump topped a particularly inept diplomatic period by canceling his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The previous policy of maximum economic pressure on North Korea may no longer be viable, so the risk is that Trump ends up reaching for the military toolbox Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: President Donald Trump had convinced himself earlier this month that he was en route to a Nobel Peace Prize for bringing peace to the Korean peninsula. That mirage has already dissipated. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: Why is Kim Jong Un’s regime lashing out? It’s not because it is offended at talk of a “Libya model.” It’s because it was hoping to follow the “Iran model” – sanctions relief up front and weak inspections – and is starting to realize that is not going to happen. Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: President Trump was having second thoughts about the summit after learning, to his shock and dismay, that the North Koreans were not eager to simply give up all their nuclear weapons right away. Trump decided that canceling the summit was preferable to holding it and coming away with nothing. Read more.
Their take
Modesto Bee: Virtually every newspaper in the state of California is marching in the Proposition 68 parade. It promises to spend $4.1 billion on state parks, habitat conservation, ocean clean-up and many more water-related projects. Yet, we’re still puzzled about the last big bond measure that promised to do so much good for our state’s water resources. Read more.
Orange County Register: Angered by his vote in support of Senate Bill 1, opponents of the gas tax are pushing a recall aimed at state Sen. Josh Newman, D-Fullerton. But there was nothing nefarious about his vote. Newman wasn’t even among those legislators condemned for arranging side deals to secure their vote for the gas tax. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: Sam Liccardo has done a superb job in his first term as mayor, resolving San Jose’s decade-long pension battle, positioning the city to bring Google to San Jose and raising the minimum wage. It’s that sort of leadership that makes him one of the star mayors in California. Voters should reward Liccardo with another four years in office. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: The owners of the 32 National Football League teams sent a wrongheaded and, frankly, un-American message to their players Wednesday: Expressing your opinion during the national anthem is no longer permitted. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: The U.S. criminal justice system is in desperate need of an overhaul that builds off the understanding that crime is primarily a young man’s game and that harsh punishments destroy the lives of salvageable people. The House this week voted 360-59 to approve the First Step Act, which would encourage the 183,000 inmates in federal prison to sign up for more vocational and rehabilitation programs. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: California lawmakers can match words with deeds when it comes to disclosing police misconduct. A bill before the Legislature would end the special protections that seal off personnel records of officers who harm the public, break department rules or face legal trouble. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: California voters wisely enacted a series of political reforms in recent years, including a top-two primary system that can make elections more competitive. The gubernatorial primary on the June 5 ballot offers voters a prime opportunity in a statewide contest to use the top-two system as it was envisioned. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: President Trump’s use of indeterminate language is a way of weakening the fundamental supports of truth itself. He uses this language to give a false impression that he knows that which he clearly doesn’t, to blame or to bolster, to pretend that he has developed a plan of action. Read more.
David Brooks, New York Times: The dangerous thing about President Trump’s fantasy world is not when it dissolves into nothing; it’s when he seduces the rest of us to move into it. It’s not when he ignores the facts; it’s when he replaces them by building an alternate virtual reality and suckering us into co-creating it. Read more.
Gail Collins, New York Times: President Trump’s had a virtual war on birth control, beginning with an attempt to eliminate the rule that employer health insurance cover contraceptives. Now he’s built a Department of Health and Human Services that wants to promote family planning methods that involve…not having sex. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: Is Donald Trump an instinctual demagogue or authoritarian? On most days, the evidence favors the former interpretation, but more often, it justifies the latter. Not just a politician trying to muddy the waters, Trump seems more like a strongman probing the limits of democracy. Read more.
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times: Congress and President Donald Trump have been paralyzed on gun control in part because of the NRA refrain: There’s nothing to be done! It’s us, not the guns. It’s hopeless! In fact, there’s plenty we can do. Here are modest steps consistent with the Second Amendment and public opinion. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, has had success in getting away with obvious corruption by politicizing law. It offers a disturbing preview of how President Trump may become the authoritarian ruler he clearly wants to be. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: The international community will have to impose much tougher measures to force Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro to allow free and fair elections. And the window of opportunity for doing that is narrowing fast. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: President Trump is brilliant at the dark art of branding. Witness how Trump is trying to use the word “spy” as a weapon against the FBI, the Justice Department and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the election. Read more.
Bret Stephens, New York Times: Instead of what Robert Mueller finds, the president’s apologists insist the real story is the genesis of the investigation, supposedly a Deep State smear job by the FBI against an anti-establishment candidate they feared and loathed. Read more.
Mailbag
“Someone under her supervision appears to have sent a document – discovered pursuant to a publicly funded, internal office investigation – to a newspaper, for the purpose of influencing a political campaign. Why is this not misconduct?” – Jeff DeLand, Fair Oaks
Tweets of the day
I have decided to terminate the planned Summit in Singapore on June 12th. While many things can happen and a great opportunity lies ahead potentially, I believe that this is a tremendous setback for North Korea and indeed a setback for the world... pic.twitter.com/jT0GfxT0Lc— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018
This North Korea fiasco shows how much Trump gets graded on a curve. He accomplished nothing. The process was obviously flawed. But pundits rushed to prematurely praise him to balance out all the well-deserved criticism that came before.— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 24, 2018
People who were mad about Donald Trump meeting face-to-face with North Korea are now mad that he… cancelled a face-to-face meeting with North Korea.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) May 24, 2018
The cancellation by @POTUS of the North Korea Summit with Kim Jong Un has just increased the chances of war. The timing is particularly odd given that North Korea allegedly just destroyed parts of a nuclear test site as a show of good faith.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 24, 2018
I strongly urge Trump to reconsider. https://t.co/NlEhM1JpFI
