June primary + NFL + solar + President Trump

Our take
Endorsements
Sacramento County is one of five California counties testing a new election system, and the largest. Vote centers, which replace traditional polling places, opened on Saturday with an event headlined by Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Secretary of State Alex Padilla.
Op-eds
Josh Edlow: Some conservatives call those on the political left “snowflakes” if they use boycotts, shout-downs and other intimidation to squash dissent. Yet at the same time, these conservatives defend the NFL. Read more.
California Forum
Dan Walters, CALMatters: California’s rooftop decree may be hasty. Don’t let the sun shine in just yet. Read more.
Takes on President Trump
Timothy Egan, New York Times: Amazon is perhaps the biggest job engine in the United States, and President Trump is using the power of his office to hurt it. And he’s doing this while going out of his way to help Chinese jobs, those at the rogue telecom giant ZTE. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: It’s still an article of faith for many that the Trump phenomenon was borne out of fiscal insecurity, of working people left behind by a changing economy. But I don’t think I’ve ever, not once, seen an email from a Trump supporter who explained himself in terms of the factory or the coal mine shutting down. Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: The farce over the FBI “spy” in the Trump campaign reveals an absurd pattern: President Donald Trump makes a ridiculous accusation, the media treats it seriously, governmental resources are used, then Republicans try to twist the truth. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: California lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban so-called junk health insurance policies – short-term plans that do not comply with the consumer protections set out in Obamacare. Yet this is precisely the sort of policy that the Trump administration and some congressional Republicans have been promoting as a way to lower health insurance premiums. That’s all the more reason for the Legislature to approve the bill imposing a ban, SB 910 by Sen. Ed Hernandez, D-Azusa. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Rep. Duncan Hunter, who shares his father's military background and gung-ho political conservatism, seemed a good fit for his San Diego district. No more. His call in September 2017 for a unilateral nuclear strike on North Korea, which would lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths in U.S. ally South Korea, was a moment of lunacy. And his campaign finance scandal and his pathetic attempts to depict himself as a victim in the mess are even stronger reasons to conclude he is unfit for another term representing the 50th Congressional District. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: Technology giants, including Amazon and Google, are accustomed to maintaining a certain level of secrecy. But that's not going to work when it comes to the growing amount of work they do for and with public agencies. Amazon's facial recognition system, called Rekognition, became very public. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Moderate Republicans apparently have reached the same conclusion that the majority of Americans did months ago – it’s time to end the destructive, politically charged impasse over the fate of undocumented immigrant children – the Dreamers. In a rare public confrontation with House leadership, a group of GOP lawmakers is on the verge of forcing a long overdue vote on the DACA program. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: Patriotism often is manipulated in the name of power, advantage and, in the case of the NFL’s wealthy overseers, money. And the contested history of Memorial Day is a story not only of innocent local pride but also of political and cultural clashes. Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: America’s birthrate reached a historic low in 2017. Perhaps the United States is becoming more like the rest of the industrialized world, where declining birthrates are correlated with a lack of support for working mothers. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: If a Democratic party civil war has been declared, somebody forgot to tell Democratic voters. They are stubbornly refusing to view 2018 through the progressive/moderate, insurgent/establishment lens. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: Americans can’t make up their minds whether they want to appropriate Latino culture or stamp it out altogether. One minute, everyone in the country is going loco for Latinos; the next, they’ve just gone plum loco. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: Getting inside America’s head wasn’t so much genius as it was easy. The Russian model was basically Donald Trump’s: Listen to what people are worried about, then throw fire at it. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: In the current anti-immigration era, when blocking refugees has become a top priority, few exceptions are made – even for those who risked their lives to help Americans, such as interpreters in Iraq. Read more.
