Homeless + taxes + payday loans + Memorial Day

Our take
Columns
Erika D. Smith: Homelessness is a citywide problem in Sacramento. So it’s time that the City Council and Mayor Darrell Steinberg put a shelter not only in impoverished North Sacramento, but also in affluent South Land Park, North Natomas and East Sacramento. Read more.
Capitol & Main: A 10-day look at homelessness through the eyes of the homeless – specifically, by seeing how they meet basic everyday needs.Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: A measure to repeal California’s hefty new increases in taxes and fees on motorists, more than $5 billion a year, is awaiting signature verification for a place on November’s ballot. However, it’s already an issue in some June 5 election contests. Read more.
Op-eds
Graciela Aponte-Diaz: Fast-cash loans trap distressed borrowers in triple-digit interest rate debt. Assembly Bill 2500 would protect Californians from abusive installment loans. Read more.
Their take
Fresno Bee: “We are overwhelmed by domestic violence.” Those words, spoken by Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer, aptly summed up the key point of a three-day series by Bee staff writer Barbara Anderson. Called “Broken Bodies, Broken Hearts,” the series told in numbing detail how widespread, prevalent and insidious the problem of domestic violence is in Fresno. What spurred Anderson were six murders last year of women by their husbands or partners. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Facing growing anger over two appalling and damaging scandals that have thrown the campus into disarray, the University of Southern California’s Board of Trustees announced Friday evening that President C.L. Max Nikias would step down. But Nikias’ departure alone will not solve USC’s problems. The Board of Trustees and whoever ultimately becomes the university’s next president will have to grapple long and hard with the larger cultural and institutional flaws that allowed misconduct to continue, that let serious complaints go ignored and that hid bad behavior, rather than forcing it out into the open. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco officials announced a temporary halt to the scooter fleets that have been clogging streets and sidewalks all over town since March. The city is requiring the motorized scooter rental companies to stop operations on June 4, and wait until a permit process is implemented. The news has disappointed customers of the rental companies, and relieved the angry pedestrians, frantic bicyclists, and flummoxed property owners. The one thing both parties can agree on? There has to be a better way for San Francisco to handle the growing industry of on-demand transportation. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: Shameful. It’s the only way to describe the latest effort by a Southern California lawmaker to grab as much water as possible from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta without regard to the health of the largest estuary west of the Mississippi. Riverside County Rep. Ken Calvert on May 8 slipped a rider into the 2019 House Interior and Environmental Appropriations bill prohibiting any judicial review of Gov. Jerry Brown’s $16 billion Delta twin-tunnels plan. More than 25 lawsuits already have been filed challenging environmental review of the so-called “WaterFix,” its funding mechanism and the permitting for the project. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Luther Burbank may be Santa Rosa’s most celebrated resident. Burbank created hundreds of varieties of fruits, grains and ornamental flowers at his nursery and experimental farm, earning international acclaim and shaping the image of his adopted hometown. But there’s a dark chapter in Burbank’s biography: He participated in efforts to drive Chinese residents out of Santa Rosa and California. The question – Is Burbank unfit for a public honor? – is simple. The answer – as evidenced by robust debates across the country – isn’t. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles M. Blow: New York Times: Donald Trump takes the presidency as a giant game, in which he is all-powerful, in which supplicants must come pleading, in which he has an unmatched ability to retain power by manipulating and deceiving the populace. It’s like he’s playing the role of the Wizard of Oz, only this man is a weasel. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: Democratic candidates aren’t obsessed with President Trump, and they aren’t giving up on the white working class as irredeemably racist. They are running pocketbook campaigns that blast Republicans for trying to take health insurance from the middle class while bestowing tax cuts on the rich. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: The First Step Act ignores the “front end” of the problem – sentencing – and focuses exclusively on the “back end.” It would provide $50 million a year for five years in new funding for education and rehabilitation programs in federal prisons. Read more.
Tweets of the day
Not to be a killjoy, but today isn’t about barbecues or sales or days off. It’s not even about thanking those who have served, though the gesture is appreciated. Today is a funeral where we remember those lost and consider who they might have lived to be. #MemorialDay— Jason Kander (@JasonKander) May 28, 2018
on this #MemorialDay it's important to note that more people died in US schools than active military service.— Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) May 28, 2018
Comments