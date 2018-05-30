Roseanne + Starbucks + race + trade + immigrants + President Trump

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Starbucks gets it. Roseanne doesn’t. Racism won’t fly in the new corporate America. Read more.
Jack Ohman checks in on Roseanne Barr’s career plans. See what’s next here.
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: For Roseanne Barr, Americans born in Iran are terrorists. And African-Americans are talking apes. These are old canards by which no Muslim or black person is likely to be surprised. The only difference here is that the offender is a celebrity who supports the mistake in the White House. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: The U.S. Supreme Court decision setting aside a federal law prohibiting states from legalizing gambling on sports could have a much broader effect by bolstering the constitutional provision on which California has been relying as battles the Trump administration on a wide variety of issues, from immigration to climate change. Read more.
California Forum
Erwin Chemerinsky: The Supreme Court majority is quietly barring workers from having their day in court. Read more.
Sasha Abramsky: Will ICE agents be able to live with what they’re doing to migrant children? Will you? Read more.
Kate Walsh: California’s new teacher shortage won’t be fixed by old training strategies. Read more.
Takes on trade
Edward R. Hamberger: Privately owned freight railroads, which move massive sums of California goods to and from our neighbors, hope negotiators reach a NAFTA deal. NAFTA has been remarkably successful, especially in California, and should be maintained. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: On one side, the president is pursuing protectionist policies that will alienate many of our democratic allies. On the other side, he seems weirdly determined to prevent action against genuine national security threats posed by foreign dictatorships – in this case China. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: This isn’t the first time Californians have faced a misleading, self-serving ballot initiative bankrolled by special interests. But the chutzpah behind the Healthy Homes and Schools Act sets a new standard. It was developed by three paint companies – Sherwin-Williams, Conagra and NL Industries – after they lost a nearly two-decade-long legal fight over toxic lead. Read more.
Orange County Register: Because of mass shootings by gunmen with mental illnesses, and because of the clear link between homelessness and mental afflictions, the public has never been more vocal about society’s need to treat people. That’s why it probably comes both as some surprise and as a source of real frustration to find that a recent state audit finds that California counties are leaving billions of dollars in state mental health funds unspent. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: Pity the confused San Francisco voters looking for a mayoral choice. Individuals and special-interest groups are pouring big money into advertising. Now voters face the additional puzzle of ranked-choice voting. Though the system was introduced in 2002, ranked choice (also known as instant runoff) remains a baffling experience. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: The older establishment won World War II and built the American Century. The chief accomplishment of the current educated elite is that it has produced a bipartisan revolt against itself, and it led to Donald Trump. Read more.
Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times: The 2018 election is not a choice between the particular basket of policies offered by the candidates for House or Senate in your district or state. No, this election is your first chance since 2016 to vote against Donald Trump. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: It is often difficult to apply theological doctrines to public policy. But if there is one area where the teaching of the Christian faith is utterly clear, it is in the requirement to care for the vulnerable stranger. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: In a surprise move that would appear to end a divisive and emotional debate that has lasted nearly two decades and has often been racially charged, San Diego State has decided to stand up to protesters and keep the word “Aztec” as its symbol. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: President Trump’s elder daughter, Ivanka, who happens to be his close adviser on economic empowerment and entrepreneurship, among other things, also has secured 13 new trademarks in China – right about the same time her father discovered a fresh passion for China’s economic well-being. Read more.
Greg Sargent, Washington Post: What’s notable about this new spin – that Democrats are to blame for the policy change separating children from parents at the border – isn’t just that it’s flatly false on its face. It’s also that, by making this claim, President Trump and the White House are basically admitting that their own policy is a moral abomination. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: Imagine the horror of learning you have a terminal illness for which science has not yet come up with a treatment. Now imagine receiving the same diagnosis, and then learning a promising new treatment exists that could save your life – but you can’t get access to it thanks to governmental obstacles. Read more.
Tweets of the day
From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018
There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.
Thank you, @ABCNetwork. You did the right thing. There is not any room in our society for racism or bigotry.— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 29, 2018
Shame on ABC for rebooting Roseanne in the first place, and for using Trump to promote it. They knew she was a racist, like Trump. But they hired her anyways. I’m not gonna applaud a network for eventually doing the right thing. It should’ve never been rebooted. #FightSupremacy— Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 29, 2018
