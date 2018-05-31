Ambulance fees + wildfires + ICE + UC + Roseanne + Ambien + Trump

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
It’s not too late to get tickets to a June 5 panel moderated by Jack Ohman on the California presidential primary 50 years ago won by Robert F. Kennedy. Ticket information here.
But time is running out to vote in the June 5 primary.
Our take
Jack Ohman checks out Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump and Ambien. Read the scrip here.
Columns
Foon Rhee: Sacramento ambulance fees add insult to injury. The city of Sacramento raised ambulance fees so they cover more of the cost of EMS service. It added a provision to help the working poor, but one woman is having to fight the fire department to get the discount. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: The Capitol’s annual budget ritual is entering its final phase and it’s the 16th and last budget for the state’s longest serving governor, Jerry Brown. He sees an $8 billion jump in projected revenues from his initial 2018-19 budget and wants to sock most of it away in reserves, but fellow Democrats in the Legislature yearn to spend. Read more.
Op-eds
Steve Frisch: As soon as Thursday, the state Senate could vote on Senate Bill 1088, which would take a dramatic step toward resolving the twin risks of wildfires and climate change. Read more.
Christina Fialho and Christina Mansfield: Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington have introduced a bill to prohibit the expansion of immigration detention and improve oversight. California has already proven this measure works. Read more.
California Forum
Eric Schmidt: You don’t need to be the head of Google to know what needs to be done about the UC. Read more.
Rigel Robinson and Varsha Sarveshwar: Gov. Jerry Brown’s ‘Chipotle’ recipe for higher education misses the most important ingredient. Read more.
David Mas Masumoto: Watch out world. The Dragon Babies are graduating from high school this year. Read more.
Takes on Roseanne and Trump
Greg Sargent, Washington Post: President Trump, more than any of his predecessors, is using the presidency to put on a TV-and-Twitter show. Like Roseanne’s, it combines an idealized version of Trump’s working class America with an uglier underlying reality of virulent racism and hate. Read more.
Bret Stephens, New York Times: Roseanne Barr’s speech has not been curtailed; she remains free to opine (and mostly free to tweet) to her heart’s content. She’s just not free to do so while getting $250,000 a show from an employer whose reputation she stained. Read more.
Margaret Sullivan, Washington Post: As the cancellation of “Roseanne” magnetized the news media’s attention Tuesday, two other race-related stories played out far more quietly. A report declared that more than 4,000 people had died in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria last year. And in Nashville, President Trump whipped up a rally crowd into a frenzied chant endorsing his recent description of MS-13 immigrant-gang members as animals. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: It’s bad enough that Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt wants to reopen a loophole that allows truckers to drive rebuilt rigs with dirty diesel engines that spew as much as 450 times more soot than new models. But now it turns out that Pruitt justified his plan with a questionable, company-funded study that is under investigation for “research misconduct.” Read more.
Orange County Register: Amazon’s exercise in crony capitalism is back in the headlines. According to the Wall Street Journal, the company made hundreds of calls to cities rejected by the company as potential sites of the company’s second headquarters to let them know why they were rejected. While many of the cities seem to be taking Amazon’s criticisms to heart, governments shouldn’t be so eager to please big corporations. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: The immense success of the tech firms based in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area has made California the fifth-largest economy in the world. But instead of welcoming this success, some lawmakers in the cities that are home to Apple and Google – Cupertino and Mountain View, respectively – want to tax it. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: Since California’s right-to-die law took effect June 9, 2016, none of opponents’ fears have been realized. The law has given terminal patients of sound mind the humane option of dying with dignity – on their own terms, rather than in excruciating pain. Riverside County Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Ottolia nevertheless struck down the law, ruling that it didn’t fall under the guise of the special session to improve California’s health. Attorney General Xavier Becerra should appeal the ruling. In the meantime, the Legislature can pass it again during a regular session, avoiding a long, drawn out court process. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: President Donald Trump recently decided to ban federal Title X funding to clinics that provide abortions in addition to other family planning and health care services. Abortion opponents hailed the decision, but if they truly care about reducing the number of abortions in America, they should reconsider, because it almost certainly would result in more unplanned pregnancies. Read more.
Kansas City Star: On his way out of office, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens broke down and cried. Some tears of remorse or contrition would have been perfectly appropriate, and even welcome. But true to form, Greitens did not apologize for having put his family or his fellow Republicans or his state through months of agony over allegations of sexual misconduct, campaign finance violations, electronic theft and more. Read more.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Gov. Eric Greitens has finally put an end to the sham that was his 17-month term in office. He should have resigned long ago – for the sake of the “forgotten” Missourians he cynically claimed to serve. But the truth is, Greitens could never allow his own political ambitions to take a back seat to any other interest. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Gail Collins, New York Times: You’re probably planning to take a short rest from current events. But you’re not gone yet. So let’s see how well you’ve been keeping up over the past few months. Read more.
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: Just calling out deceit is insufficient. It is essential as well why President Trump tells particular lies at particular moments and to be hardheaded in judging how effective they are. This is a precondition to turning back the smears and the falsehoods. Read more.
Ross Douthat, New York Times: We’re a long way from any final judgment on God’s purposes in the Donald Trump era. But so far the Trump presidency has clearly been a kind of apocalypse – in the original Greek meaning: an unveiling, an uncovering, an exposure of truths that had heretofore been hidden. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Calling President Trump a liar lets him off easy. A liar, by definition, knows he’s not telling the truth. Trump’s behavior is worse: With each day it becomes more obvious he can’t distinguish between fact and fantasy. It’s an illness, and it’s spreading. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: The Kremlin has more tools, and U.S. citizens still have more independent news sources. Yet Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are both waging information wars that rely on confusing their opponents with an endless barrage of conspiracy theories and fake “facts.” Read more.
Tweets of the day
I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.— Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018
.@MichaelEDyson has it right: Roseanne and Donald took the same drug — Bigotol, not Ambien.— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 30, 2018
People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.— Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018
Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018
Comments