June primary + college funding + Trump pardons + Roseanne

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Also, it’s not too late to get a seat at a June 5 panel moderated by Jack Ohman on the California presidential primary 50 years ago won by Robert F. Kennedy. Ticket information here.
Our take
Endorsement
Sacramento County assessor: Christina Wynn helped break the Sacramento County Assessor's Office. She’s the best hope to fix it. Read more.
Here are all our recommendations for the June 5 primary.
Jack Ohman views the horror of Puerto Rico and President Trump’s response. See the cartoon here.
Columns
Bill Whalen: Delaine Eastin, a former assemblywoman and state superintendent of public instruction, is one of four women vying to replace Gov. Jerry Brown. On paper, she’s a progressive’s dream. But powerful interest groups are supporting men in the June 5 primary. Read more.
Op-eds
Dean Murakami: A remedy for community college funding in California suggested by Gov. Jerry Brown has been rejected by the Assembly and Senate education budget subcommittees because it will harm the students of Los Rios and other districts. Read more.
California Forum
Felicia Marcus and Karen Ross: Too many Californians lack safe drinking water. Here’s how to supply the have-nots. Read more.
Karin Klein: What happened to Roseanne Barr and Colin Kaepernick has zero to do with First Amendment rights. Read more.
Takes on Trump’s pardons
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: President Trump’s pardon of Dinesh D’Souza, a clear abuse of his pardoning power for political ends, serves several purposes. Most seriously, the pardon, like those of former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio and former Dick Cheney aide Scooter Libby, is a message to Trump confederates facing legal trouble. Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: That President Trump decided to pardon Dinesh D’Souza, one of the most despicable and poisonous figures in American public life, is further proof that this president spends a good deal of his time acting like a right-wing internet troll whose greatest pleasure in life comes from finding ways to Trigger the Libs. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: Housing for homeless people can’t be built fast enough in Los Angeles to fill the desperate need. So after voters approved Measure HHH to subsidize the construction of 10,000 units of permanent housing, the City Council passed an ordinance to streamline the review process for projects. The efforts to cut red tape have drawn lawsuits by two community groups, which claim that the council’s actions violated the California Environmental Quality Act. CEQA was enacted to protect the environment, however, not property values or public safety. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: The Berkeley City Council went on record Tuesday solemnly urging the governor to declare homelessness a statewide emergency while noting its own “comprehensive” efforts to grapple with the housing shortage. At the same time, the council formally objected to legislation that might allow new apartments to encroach on the ocean of asphalt surrounding the North Berkeley BART Station. The pair of resolutions neatly captured the hypocrisy behind California’s housing crisis. Read more.
Orange County Register: The recent vote of the California Energy Commission to require solar panels be installed on new homes constructed in California beginning in 2020 is unfortunately yet another example of government officials using their positions to impose their vision on others. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Across California, cities are scrambling to cover the ever-rising costs of pensions, which the League of California Cities warns are on their way to “unsustainable levels.” Yet only a tiny handful have taken the drastic steps needed to address this problem. The list does not include Chula Vista, and now city leaders are asking voters to approve a half-cent sales tax, with promises that can’t be enforced that the additional funds will go to adding dozens of police and fire positions. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: The two-party system isn’t working. The good news is that we don’t have to live with this system. We could have a much fairer and better system with the passage of a law with multimember districts and ranked-choice voting. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: Democrats surrendered the standard that political leaders should be role models in their defense of Bill Clinton. Republicans are abandoning it in their defense of Donald Trump. There is apparently no remaining constituency for the belief that high office should involve moral leadership. Read more.
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times: Our nation has crossed so many ugly lines recently, yet one new policy of President Donald Trump’s is particularly haunting – seizing children from desperate refugees at the border. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: Whatever qualms voters may have had about Obamacare, a strong majority want to keep and expand the gains in coverage that America has achieved since the law went into effect. But there are multiple reports that Republicans in Congress may make another attempt at repealing the ACA this summer. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: South Carolina Republican Trey Gowdy has been one of the most partisan, vitriolic and conspiracy-minded legislators in his eight years. In January, he demanded answers about a bogus “secret society” within the FBI and special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe. But now Gowdy has late-onset honesty. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: There is a direct line between birtherism – a racist movement that Donald Trump effectively led – and the outburst that got Roseanne Barr fired. To accept the legitimacy of the Obama presidency would be to acknowledge that white supremacy is nothing but a vicious lie. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: MS-13 is a demonic death cult. And President Donald Trump has Nancy Pelosi defending its members’ humanity. Read more.
Mailbag
“Why is rooftop solar overproduction in the daytime seen as a bad thing? If Australia can use a battery storage system, why can't California?” – Craig Ruggles, Elk Grove
Tweets of the day
Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018
Hat’s off to the president, who’s going to pardon Dinesh D’Souza. His prosecution and imprisonment by a hack Democrat prosecutor was outrageous. And there aren’t many GOP presidents who’d have the guts to do this, either. https://t.co/G234MDXzn0— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 31, 2018
Dinesh D’Souza was convicted of one of the crimes Michael Cohen is under investigation for, campaign finance fraud. Impossible to view this as anything other than a “stay strong“ message from Trump to Cohen, especially given the timing. https://t.co/rtjNnF73wy— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) May 31, 2018
Never forget that Dinesh D’Souza unapologetically tweeted this right after the murder of Trayvon Martin. pic.twitter.com/Df1cB55aFH— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 31, 2018
Comments