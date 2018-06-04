Tuesday primary + Elon Musk + ICE + Trump’s tariffs + Samantha Bee

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Tuesday primary
So should we dump California’s top-two primary, or what? Democrats, Republicans and third parties are complaining about California’s top-two “jungle” primary, in which the top two vote-getters progress to the November ballot regardless of party. Read more.
Here are all our recommendations for the June 5 primary.
Jack Ohman looks at California’s top-two primary. Figure it out here.
Also, it’s not too late to get tickets to a June 5 panel moderated by Jack Ohman on the California presidential primary 50 years ago won by Robert F. Kennedy. Ticket information here.
Elon Musk is a genius, but his flamethrower is stupid. The billionaire is selling flamethrowers as a gimmick, and the Legislature failed to pass any restrictions. He should focus instead on Tesla, SpaceX and even his hyperloop. Read more.
Mariel Garza, Los Angeles Times: It’s a good question that has come up since the Los Angeles Times editorial board decided to endorse former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa in the governor’s race: What about John Chiang? He’s smart and likable, and it seemed likely he’d have some solutions to offer for the state’s biggest problems. But during our meeting with Chiang, he was harder to pin down than a greased pig on roller skates. Read more.
Rhonda Ríos Kravitz and Rita M. Cepeda: The contract between ICE and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department furthers detention that traumatizes immigrants and jeopardizes their health and safety. Supervisors should vote Tuesday to end it. Read more.
Allen Hernandez: While Gov. Jerry Brown’s revised budget proposal touts efforts to reduce California’s carbon footprint, it was silent on solving the persistent problem of air pollution. We need clear commitment to both, and we can under Assembly Bill 617. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: ‘Small is beautiful’ was once Brown’s motto. But his unfinished business is big. Read more.
Peter Bradford: Making PG&E pay more than its fair share of fire damage could backfire on the state. Read more.
Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square: California has a new question: Who’s Number Two? Read more.
Stephen Marche, Washington Post: Canadians are used to dealing with an unpredictable and occasionally insane neighbor to the south, but Thursday’s announcement that the U.S. would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Canada, Mexico and the European Union was a true friendship deal-breaker. Read more.
Orange County Register editorial board: It’s not just our country’s closest neighbors, our best geopolitical allies and even our “frenemy” trading partners for whom chaos is sown by our increasingly protectionist tarriff policies – it’s United States businesses as well. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News editorial board: President Trump needs to change his strategy if the U.S. tech industry is going to continue its global dominance. Tariffs aren’t the answer. Protecting patents and intellectual property are important. By focusing on tariffs, the president demonstrates a lack of understanding of the basic fundamentals that made Silicon Valley the innovation capital of the world. Read more.
Bloomberg View editors: The Trump administration’s announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Canada, Mexico and the European Union is the latest provocation in Washington’s assault on the global trade system. The policy is absurd because its official rationale is national security. The real threat arises from a trade policy that undermines alliances for no good reason. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Californians have lost much of their former ability to monitor the performance of police officers and agencies, due in large part to a series of unfavorable court rulings and to the timidity of elected leaders who repeatedly bowed to pressure from law enforcement labor unions. The Legislature now has taken up a modest yet valuable bill that would allow the public to learn which officers fired their weapons, used other serious force or lied about their actions. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Black market operations continue to endanger the cannabis industry, the environment and the health of pot users. Federal and state officials announced they will spend $2.5 million in federal money on efforts to shut down illegal cannabis farms in remote areas of national forests and public parks. Many illegal grows can trace connections back to drug cartels. Read more.
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: Those seeking to replace Trumpism with something better have to discover ways of engaging with voters whose choices in the last election differed from their own. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: What was naively proclaimed in 2008 as post-racial America was instead kindling for white insecurity, and Donald Trump cunningly exploited and stoked racial grievance. He is now leading the backlash to the Obama years and is seeking to extend white dominion as long as possible. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: When it comes to immigrants and refugees, the party of Barack Obama must not get a pass on everything it has ever done wrong – just because the party of Donald Trump can’t do anything right. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: Roseanne Barr is more than an Ambien-enhanced racist; she’s what happens when a struggling network (ABC) sells out in a bid to capture Donald Trump’s base. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: There was in that last ragged campaign of Robert F. Kennedy, this sense of the possible, of the new, of fundamental, systemic change. There was this sense of a more compassionate America waiting just below the horizon. There was, in a word, hope. Read more.
Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018
I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.— Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018
Good morning. Samantha Bee is a national treasure and one of the only exemplifications women have of anger in this country. She is our catharsis, mirroring our outrage. Comparing her words to that of Roseanne Barr, a complacent bigoted, is like comparing apples to rotting fruit.— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) June 1, 2018
