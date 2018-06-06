Primary + Prop. 13 + Bill Clinton + Trump + trade + ‘God Bless America’

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorial
All the mud slung before Tuesday’s primary between Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert and challenger Noah Phillips won’t be easily forgotten. Schubert, the tough-on-crime DA, is clearly unnerved. Read more.
Jack Ohman examines the divine right of Donald Trump. Get the royal treatment here.
Columns
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchy D.C.: Apologies have been a running story and meme, an actual industry covered ad nauseum by cable channels, as if they’re important. This is all that media can find to give us? Isn’t there something going on with Russia, Iran, North Korea? Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: While public and media attention to this week’s California primary focused on contests for governor, U.S. senator and a handful of congressional seats, there were other important issues, including another flurry of local government and school tax and bond proposals. Read more.
Op-ed
Joel Fox: Proposition 13, approved by California voters 40 years ago Wednesday, still has overwhelming public support, but spending interests continue to try to destabilize it. Ending it would send notice nationally that the tax cutting fire is out. Read more.
Takes on Bill Clinton and Trump
Frank Bruni, New York Times: Bill Clinton does a much better impersonation of Donald Trump. The hair is wrong but the air is right – self-righteous, self-pitying and suffused with anger that anyone would peddle a version of events less heroic than the one that he prefers. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Bill Clinton’s offenses were far less serious than President Trump’s. Trump’s many misdeeds – against women, law, facts, democracy and decency – are in a category of their own. But Clinton set us on the path, or at least accelerated us down the path, that led to today. Read more.
Takes on Trump’s trade policy
Clive Crook, Bloomberg: President Trump’s trade policy is not some theatrical maneuver, empty threat, vulgar insult or norm-shaking tweet. It runs counter to decades of U.S. thinking on international economic relations. Congress has the responsibility and the power to keep it from happening. Read more.
Lawrence H. Summers, Washington Post: Even if the central priority of U.S. economic policy should be achieving more fairness in opening up markets around the world, the United States is proceeding in a remarkably unstrategic and ineffective way. Read more.
Yomiuri Shimbun: Amid growing anxiety about the future of the global economy, it is vital to avert a situation in which the unity of advanced nations will be further shaken by U.S. protectionism and restore the cooperative framework indispensable for their stable growth. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday issued its long-awaited ruling in the case of a Colorado baker who claimed a 1st Amendment right to refuse to provide a wedding cake to a gay couple. The 7-2 decision in his favor is a major disappointment, even if it isn’t the disaster for gay rights that it could have been. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on the closely watched case of a Colorado baker who refused to create a custom wedding cake for a gay couple. While the court’s decision was 7-2 in favor of the baker, the decision was too narrow to set a precedent on discrimination policy. Read more.
Orange County Register: California is now the fifth-biggest economy in the world. That’s testament to the state’s resilience from the dark days of fiscal irresponsibility and Sacramento-issued IOUs. But the sources of our state’s standout growth are narrowly concentrated and volatile. And they mask significant struggles outside the coastal urban cores. Read more.
Miami Herald: The Organization of American States has confirmed in a 400-page report what millions of Venezuelans, living in that country or in exile, have long known: It accuses the Venezuelan government under President Nicolas Maduro of committing crimes against humanity, setting the stage for a potential investigation by the International Criminal Court. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: Listening to people argue about politics these days is like overhearing people in a restaurant who are in a bad marriage. So I thought it might be a good idea to consult some marriage books for lessons on how to repair national politics. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: While the Trump administration is taking a cruel stab at immigration enforcement, there are many examples of Democrats failing immigrants and refugees. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: When I recently wrote about Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter attack on Valerie Jarrett, I was commenting on why this particular event was so foul. However, because I didn’t also address every other person who has been rude or profane, namely comedian Samantha Bee, I’m somehow a liberal shill. Read more.
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: Black lives don’t matter. It is a message that has, for centuries, been woven like thread into the fabric of this nation. It is there in Fort Pierce, Florida, where a jury just decided a wrongful death suit against a St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy. Read more.
Greg Sargent, Washington Post: By canceling a White House visit by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, President Trump’s true message is that African-American dissenters protesting in the quest for racial equality in a manner he claims to find offensive have no place at a celebration of this country’s heritage. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: Google announced it is pulling out of Project Maven, a groundbreaking Pentagon program to harness artificial intelligence after 4,000 employees signed a letter that working with the Pentagon would violate Google’s longtime motto “Don’t Be Evil.” Google should be ashamed. Read more.
Tweets of the day
June 5, 2018
I find it more disrespectful for the United States President to butcher “God Bless America” than for NFL players to kneel in order to protest racial injustice.— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 5, 2018
Pro tip: If you’re the Commander-in-chief and host a cynical event to prove your patriotism while attacking others, you may want to know the lyrics to “God Bless America” pic.twitter.com/bTdMslRE2J— Ken Barnes (@kenjbarnes1) June 5, 2018
