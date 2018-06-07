Primary results + ICE contract + state budget + Rudy Guiliani

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Party matters, and the ‘blue wave’ is still alive. A Republican makes it to November for governor. Democrats could still flip the House. Both parties got what they needed out of Tuesday’s California primary. Read more.
Don’t be so quick to declare victory, and other takeaways from Sacramento’s primary. Sacramento County is still counting votes, and there is a lot we don’t know yet. But it’s clear incumbency matters in California, as does money and support from local politicians. Read more.
Jack Ohman goes surfing with the California Democrats. Catch the wave here.
Op-eds
Sacramento County Supervisor Sue Frost: Because Sacramento County supervisors voted to end the contract with ICE, detainees will be sent out of state and the Sheriff’s Department will treat all illegal immigrants in custody just as any other inmate. And the county loses at least $4 million a year. Read more.
Sandra Henriquez and Kathy Moore: The state’s general fund includes a mere $45,000 for sexual assault services – 5 cents for each of the nearly one million survivors of sexual assault in California. Advocates are pushing for $50 million more. Read more.
Patricia Bates and Jesús Andrade: Gov. Jerry Brown wants to end a state prison’s janitorial contract with PRIDE Industries in favor of hiring unionized state employees. The Legislature should reject the idea, which the budget conference committee could discuss as soon as Wednesday. Read more.
California Forum
Ben Boychuk: What Republican John Cox’s top-two win for governor means – and what it doesn’t. Read more.
More takes on Tuesday primaries
Fresno Bee editorial board: The crashing of the blue wave of Democrat victories did not wash over the central San Joaquin Valley in Tuesday’s primary election. If anything, the results show how the region remains steadfastly in the GOP’s camp. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: It was a pretty unusual election when Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom both wanted the same man to place second in California’s race for governor, and voters gave both their wish. Read more.
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post: Democrats’ worries in California and New Jersey didn’t pan out. Democrats remained poised to boot out Republicans who have not been able to unshackle themselves from President Trump. Read more.
Los Angeles Times editorial board: The fact that some races are still too close to call is, at least in part, a function of new rules that allow mail-in ballots to arrive at the registrar’s office up to three days after the election and still be counted. There’s another thing at play here: unusually competitive races. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: California voters opted for a traditional Democrat vs. Republican matchup for governor on the November ballot. Voters can expect someone whose name won’t appear anywhere on the ballot to cast a long shadow over the election. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: Americans are understandably experiencing news fatigue. There is outrage after outrage. President Trump floods the airwaves until you simply give up because you feel like you’re drowning. And unfortunately, it’s working. Read more.
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: In the Trump era, “winning the news cycle” has fundamentally changed because the president and his lieutenants have realized that lying works; shameless dissembling is now standard operating procedure for the White House. Read more.
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times: President Donald Trump is actually doing something right. Sadly, Democrats in Congress are responding in a quite Trumpian way: They seem more concerned with undermining him than supporting a peace process with North Korea. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Instead of celebrating the Super Bowl champions, President Trump gave a campaign speech from the White House: urging the election of a Republican Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, taking credit for low unemployment and boasting that he has the approval of deceased Americans. Read more.
Tweets of the day
WHOA -- Rudy Giuliani explicitly accused special counsel Robert Mueller of "trying very, very hard to *frame*" Trump today.— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 6, 2018
The comment suggests Giuliani realizes the evidence indicates Trump is guilty of wrongdoing. pic.twitter.com/bXgEhPfpow
Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, is commenting on delicate foreign policy matters again.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 6, 2018
This remark comes after past statements on Iran and North Korea. https://t.co/RZY0omP7Mu
