Sac sales tax + state water tax + primary + North Korea + Scott Pruitt

How much is Sacramento willing to pay for economic justice? On Thursday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg proposed a November ballot measure that would renew a half-cent sales tax for public safety and add another half-cent to fund neighborhood services, housing and jobs. It is a response to the calls for economic justice after the police killing of Stephon Clark. Read more.
Jack Ohman listens to Bill Clinton and the #MeToo movement. See the cartoon here.
Markos Kounalakis, McClatchy: Election day in America reinforces our democratic values and reminds us that power resides in the hands of the people. Unlike elsewhere in the world, the legitimacy of the 2018 midterm primary races is not questioned. No one is seriously crying wolf. In too many nations, however, the electoral process and democratic institutions are fractured and failing. Read more.
Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square: To start a new city in California, hire a good developer, build a research university and attract Costco and an Apple store. It would be a failure to elect a government, build expensive housing or hire police officers and firefighters whose salaries and benefits swallow municipal budgets whole. Read more.
Assemblyman Jay Obernolte: State government should ensure safe drinking water. But a water tax is the wrong approach. There is ample money in the general fund to pay for clean water projects without this tax. Read more.
Imani Mitchell: Sacramento Black Women’s March asks a simple question: Can we live? Read more.
Mayor Darrell Steinberg: Sacramento is expanding. Here’s why I’m asking you to also expand Measure U. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: President Trump’s on-again, off-again summit with Kim Jong Un has been hastily slapped together. The Trump administration’s stated goal – full denuclearization by North Korea – is unrealistic. Still, there is reason to anticipate it will do no harm – and to hope it might do some good. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: The Singapore summit between President Trump and Kim Jong Un is about whether a North Korea is really ready to shed its nuclear weapons. And about whether Trump has a realistic strategy or, in the glamour of the moment, will be played by Kim. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: What’s really striking is not so much the extent of corruption among Trump officials as its pettiness. There’s the prince of perks: Scott Pruitt, whose list of petty grifts includes everything from customized fountain pens, to telling an aide to procure a used mattress, to an attempt to use his office to secure a Chick-fil-A franchise for his wife. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: EPA Director Scott Pruitt’s problem isn’t that he’s corrupt; it’s that he isn’t corrupt enough. He should abandon his penny-ante corruption and get rich the way others do in President Trump’s Washington. Read more.
East Bay Times: The recall of Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky in Tuesday’s election begs an important question for both proponents and opponents: “What’s next?” It’s the first successful recall of a judge in California since 1932, fueled in large part by the coinciding rise of the national #MeToo movement. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: After less than two years in office, state Sen. Josh Newman was ousted in a recall election Tuesday for his vote to increase the gas tax to repair the state’s woefully maintained roads and expand its inadequate transit systems. Political opportunism won over responsible governance. Read more.
Orange County Register: Forty years ago this week, on June 6, 1978, California voters sent a clear message that they would no longer tolerate excessive property tax increases. The passage of Proposition 13 has proven to be one of the great landmark initiatives in state history. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: Are major Bay Area fire officials incompetent or indifferent? That might sound harsh. But it’s a legitimate question when fire departments for years have consistently failed to perform legally required annual inspections of apartment buildings and schools our children attend. Read more.
Seattle Times: When it comes to protecting the integrity of our elections, everyone has an equal obligation to follow the law. That includes online behemoths such as Google and Facebook, which are becoming increasingly big players in political advertising. Read more.
David Brooks, New York Times: “Wokeness” puts more emphasis on how you perceive a situation – how woke you are to what is wrong – than what exactly you plan to do about it. To be woke is to understand the full injustice. There is no measure or moderation to wokeness. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: Unlike the Supreme Court wedding cake case, the real religious-liberty issue is not discrimination in commercial settings. It is the right of religious institutions to maintain their identity – including their views on sexuality – when they interact with the public realm. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: The OAS resolution approved late Tuesday was historic because it calls for an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers to vote on suspending Venezuela for its sham May 20 election. But while that was the clause that drew the most public attention, it was largely symbolic. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: Republicans on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations have revealed in a new report that the Obama administration secretly tried to help Iran use U.S. banks to convert $5.7 billion in Iranian assets. On the nuclear deal, Obama increasingly appears to have been a bottomless pit of deception. Read more.
“It is appropriate for the Legislature to meet occasionally with their foreign counterparts on matters of mutual concern, especially when the cost is relatively minor. The issue should have been what oversight is being used to make sure these trips are necessary, cost-effective and economical.” – Jean E. Jerome, Sacramento
Isn’t it Ironic? Getting ready to go to the G-7 in Canada to fight for our country on Trade (we have the worst trade deals ever made), then off to Singapore to meet with North Korea & the Nuclear Problem...But back home we still have the 13 Angry Democrats pushing the Witch Hunt!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018
We all hope that the summit between Trump and Kim Jong Un is successful. Getting rid of North Korea's nuclear weapons through a credible process would be a major step forward for world peace. But when Trump praises Kim as “very honorable,” he makes a mockery of American values.— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 7, 2018
In days our President will meet with the leader of North Korea. It may be one of the most important meetings, with some of the most complicated issues, between two leaders in a generation...— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 7, 2018
Trump says 'I don’t think I have to prepare very much'.
