Clean water + suicides + rent control + voting + Krauthammer + Persky

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
Some 360,000 Californians can’t drink the water. And still no fix for this disgrace. Much of California, and much of the Central Valley, lacks potable drinking water. For a dollar a month on your water bill, the state could fix it, but Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders abandoned this possible solution. Read more.
California’s suicide rate is among America’s lowest – maybe because we control guns. A CDC report found that suicide rates rose 25 percent nationally and by more than 30 percent in some states. California’s increase was among the nation’s lowest. Half of all suicides are committed with guns, which this state controls. Read more.
Jack Ohman checks out Gavin Newsom’s schedule. Rest up here.
Columns
Erika D. Smith: It shouldn’t take a threat of rent control for Sacramento to fix the housing crisis. Mayor Darrell Steinberg wants voters to raise Sacramento’s sales tax, Measure U, to 1 cent to help pay for housing. A November 2018 ballot measure on rent control could complicate things. Too bad the city didn’t act sooner. Read more.
Foon Rhee: Is Sacramento County’s new voting system making the count even slower? California goes out of its way to make it as easy as possible to vote, bends over backwards to make sure every vote is counted and lets voters have their say on many more issues than most states. Expanding democracy, however, comes with trade-offs that are amplified by sending mail ballots to all voters. Read more.
California Forum
Carol Galante: California’s housing standoff is becoming a battle. It doesn’t have to be this way. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Top-two primary puts California in national spotlight. Read more.
Takes on Aaron Persky
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: Gratifying as it is, Judge Aaron Persky’s recall is unlikely to have any impact on how our justice system treats sexual-assault survivors. And that’s something that desperately needs correcting. Read more.
Los Angeles Times editorial board: If Aaron Persky were the only judge affected by Tuesday’s vote to boot him from the Santa Clara Superior Court – in response to his too-lenient ruling in the notorious Brock Turner rape case – that wouldn’t be a catastrophe. The problem is how his recall will affect all the other California trial judges, some 1,500 of them, who now may be more likely to craft their sentencing decisions to take into account the degree to which an angry public wants the defendant punished. Read more.
Takes on Charles Krauthammer
Charles Krauthammer, Washington Post: I am grateful to have played a small role in the conversations that have helped guide this extraordinary nation’s destiny. I leave this life with no regrets. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: Most people don’t get to say goodbye and almost none as eloquently as Charles Krauthammer. Anyone reading those words must be thinking: I hope I can say that someday. Of course, someday is any day, as he learned at 22 when a diving accident left him paralyzed from the neck down. Read more.
Their take
Orange County Register: Without much fanfare, California has led the way on yet another innovation with potentially sweeping consequences. Digital license plates evoke a futuristic cityscape where cars have finally caught up with the rest of our tech-saturated reality. But more than a whiff of dystopia is in the air – from the privacy-destroying potential for tracking and hacking to the eye-pollution factor promised by personal and commercial messages blinking and dancing on the tail end of every vehicle. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: Tuesday's election resulted in making a step toward more representation of women in government throughout California. The biggest effect of women's political power, however, was on the issues candidates – local, state and congressional – chose to campaign on. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: The state Legislature needs to listen to those who warn that last year’s fire season almost certainly represents a new normal for the state. Lawmakers must heed recommendations from fire departments and the League of California Cities calling for a more substantial investment in California’s mutual aid system. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Frank Bruni, New York Times: Anthony Bourdain devoured the world. His death ends a blazing career that contributed as much as anybody else’s to Americans’ increased fascination with, and knowledge about, food in all its multiethnic splendor. Read more.
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: Sports are by no means an airtight sanctuary from political discord. President Trump’s war on NFL player protests is maddening for many reasons. One of them is the president’s inability to allow a sphere of life to remain independent of his influence. Read more.
Timothy Egan, New York Times: People are talking about trees. Maybe it’s the 129 million trees that died from climate-change-aggravated drought and beetle infestation in California, or the 5 million acres of formerly sylvan green wiped out in Colorado by the same plague. Or maybe it’s a president who dictated the largest single rollback of public land protection in our history. Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: Whether the real death toll from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico is 1,000, 4,600, or more, it took President Trump less than a year in office to stumble into his own version of Katrina. It’s a blessing that much of the country has escaped physical disaster, but eventually the bill for having a cruel, scatterbrained demagogue in the White House will come due. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: There is a tendency amid this chaos to think that American government is disintegrating before our eyes. But this last week also reminded us that the country has survived worse. It was the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, which itself followed the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., at a time of war and rioting. We survived 1968. We’ll get through this, too. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: I spent the night of the California primary wishing I were in Ohio, Michigan, Colorado or Virginia. In those too-close-to-call battleground states, both parties have to work hard because nothing is guaranteed. Here, even the governor’s race seems manufactured and staged. Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: President Trump’s penchant for pummeling allies while pampering adversaries was perversely apparent in the last two weeks. In the run up to the G-7 summit in Quebec with Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, he began a bizarre trade war with most of them. But before leaving for Quebec, he opined that Russia should be part of the G-7 meeting. Read more.
Comments