President Trump + North Korea + Canada + G-7 + Warriors

Our take
Jack Ohman has a forward observer position on the War on Canada. Blame Canada here.
Columns
Dan Walters, CALMatters: When we think of “welfare,” we assume it means supportive income for poor families, particularly those with children. That certainly is its meaning in Senate Bill 982, which won unanimous, bipartisan approval in the state Senate late last month. But the Senate also passed a welfare bill of another kind: Senate Bill 951 to expand the state’s tax credit subsidies to film production. Read more.
Op-eds
Susan Walker: What makes the Golden State Warriors champions? Let me tell you about my friend. Read more.
California Forum
Sasha Abramsky: Caged children, lost allies, neo-Nazis: What Donald Trump supporters have done to America. Read more.
Erwin Chemerinsky: President Trump’s lawyers say Robert Mueller can’t touch him. Is the president really above the law? Read more.
Takes on North Korea summit
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times: North Korea is by far the most totalitarian country in the world. Trump should make clear to Kim that what makes a nation “modern” is not just McDonald’s franchises, but also an end to torture and a measure of freedom. Read more.
Paul Waldman, Washington Post: While it may be that President Trump could never have entered the summit with North Korea in a position of real strength, he certainly isn’t doing that now. That’s true for a number of reasons, but what they all come down to is that Trump is the one more eager for an agreement, and Kim Jong Un knows it. Read more.
Takes on G-7 summit
Leonid Bershidsky, Bloomberg: President Trump hasn’t so much undermined U.S. alliances as acted to bring into the open the allies’ dependence on the U.S. and remind them they shouldn’t take U.S. support for granted. This could end up reshaping the relationships as more transparently pragmatic and transactional ones than they are today. Read more.
Michael Gerson, Washington Post: Donald Trump’s performance at the G-7 in Quebec will strike most Americans as just another day at the office for the great disrupter. For Europeans, it was a demonstration that the seedy, derelict carnival of Trumpism is not just a show put on for Trump’s political base. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: There has never been a disaster like the G-7 meeting that just took place. It could herald the beginning of a trade war, maybe even the collapse of the Western alliance. At the very least it will damage America’s reputation as a reliable ally for decades to come. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: If a president of the United States were to sketch out a secret, detailed plan to break up the Atlantic alliance, that plan would bear a striking resemblance to President Trump’s behavior. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: President Trump has completely overturned what once was hallowed Republican orthodoxy on free trade. He mocks the party’s traditional foreign policy stance, enjoying better rapport with dictators than with the democratically elected leaders of nations that for decades have been our closest allies. Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: Motorized scooters are not an urban scourge, and shared bikes are not a blight on society. They’re convenient, affordable ways to travel short distances without getting in a car and driving. If cities are serious about creating alternative modes of transportation that don’t involve polluting cars or bumper-to-bumper traffic, then they ought to develop rules that allow the expansion of shared scooters and “dockless” bikes. Read more.
Orange County Register: Do you own your own body? Well, of course you do. If someone takes a piece of your pancreas and it helps them to create a lucrative medicine from it, shouldn’t you have a piece of that action? It’s a question rightly being asked a lot in these high-tech pharmaceutical days. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: The emergence of a group of wealthy charter school supporters as a potent force has been one of the more striking recent developments in Golden State politics. While their huge donations failed to elevate former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to the runoff in the governor’s race, their apparent belief that more charter schools will solve all of public education’s woes misses the fuller schools debate Californians need. Read more.
San Francisco Chronicle: It’s fitting that the “Healthy Homes and Schools Act” was devised by paint companies. The proposed ballot measure brushes an appealing coat of housing and environmental policy over a cynical attempt to dodge corporate responsibility. Having fought and repeatedly lost an epic legal battle with local governments in the Bay Area and beyond over toxic lead paint, companies are poised to ask voters to overturn their huge liability and replace it with billions of dollars in taxpayer-financed borrowing. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: The hottest statewide political battle in California this fall likely won’t be the governor’s race between Gavin Newsom and John Cox or any other contests for statewide office. It will be the looming ballot fights over the state gas tax, rent control, property taxes, data privacy, caging of farm animals and whether to let paint manufacturers off the hook for the decades of health damages from lead in their products. Read more.
Stockton Record: First, fashion icon Kate Spade and then, just a few days later, celebrity chef and CNN host Anthony Bourdain. Both the apparent victims of suicide by hanging. They had it all. Fame, fortune, love. But suicide and the mental health problems that go along with it know no boundaries. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
Charles M. Blow, New York Times: People like President Trump venerate black civil rights activists only in retrospect, after their agitation has ceased, often after they are dead, when they are no longer a threat to the status quo, when their true history is rendered in hagiography. Read more.
Noah Feldman, Bloomberg: Both sides are apparently operating on the unspoken assumption that Democrats are more likely to decide not to vote and fail to return the postcard than are Republicans. No matter which side you think is correct, the partisan breakdown on a voting rights case is not a great look for the justices. Read more.
Tweets of the day
The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018
Very few other leaders or past presidents would have taken the meeting with North Korea. I agree with @realDonaldTrump that taking the meeting is beneficial. The alternative could be nuclear war, so anything we can do to prevent war is a great thing.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 11, 2018
Democrats in Congress should enthusiastically support our upcoming summit with North Korea in Singapore. After the failures of Iraq, Libya and Syria, our caucus must not be afraid to be the party of peace and diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/UK3XlErCRn— Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) June 11, 2018
