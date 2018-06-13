North Korea + President Trump + state budget + estate tax

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Our take
Editorials
A reasonable compromise on the state budget. The agreement struck by Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders strikes a good balance, given the state’s budget surplus, its pent-up needs and the prospect of the next recession. The budget deal includes more spending for the homeless crisis and public universities, while saving for a rainy day. Read more.
Jack Ohman attends the North Korea summit. Get a handshake here.
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr., Miami Herald: Petaluma High School apparently cut the microphone on its valedictorian, 17-year-old Lulabel Seitz, who says officials had warned her not to mention being the victim of an alleged sexual assault on campus and what she claims was the school’s failure to take action when she reported it. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Barring some calamitous meltdown on his part, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom will become the next governor of California. The stark contrast between Gov. Jerry Brown’s frugal approach and Newsom’s expensive campaign promises is obvious. So is he serious, or just blowing election year smoke? And if it’s the former, he should be willing to say who will pay and how much. Read more.
Op-eds
Chuck Collins: The California College for All campaign says restoring a state estate tax would generate more than $4 billion a year, paid by about 4,000 multi-millionaires and billionaires, and could provide life-changing reductions in the cost of public higher education. Read more.
Takes on Trump-Kim summit
Bloomberg editorial board: The world can be glad of one thing after President Donald Trump’s summit meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un: They’re still talking. But that, by itself, does little to reduce the North Korean threat. The joint statement issued in Singapore was vague. Kim didn’t confirm and extend a moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles; he didn’t say he’d detail his arsenals or open them to inspection. Read more.
Leonid Bershidsky, Bloomberg: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un didn’t agree on anything of global importance, and the grandiose photo opportunity that took place in Singapore probably benefited Kim more than it did Trump. But the beauty of the moment is that Trump doesn’t care about that sort of thing, and that could be good for world peace. Read more.
Ross Douthat, New York Times: President Trump is trying to make a deal with North Korea, a last Cold War holdout, much as Barack Obama did with Cuba. Trump is angering traditional allies while seeking détente with an authoritarian rival (Russia); Obama angered the Israelis and Saudis while seeking an accommodation with Iran. Read more.
Nicholas Kristof, New York Times: Kim forced the president, through his nuclear and missile tests, to accept North Korea as a nuclear equal, to provide security guarantees to North Korea, and to cancel war games with South Korea that the North has protested for decades. In exchange for these concessions, Trump seems to have won astonishingly little. Read more.
Kathleen Parker, Washington Post: Donald Trump hand-delivered to Kim Jong Un – an untrustworthy, murdering, torturing, enslaving, nuclearized global menace who starves his people and regularly threatens the U.S. and its allies – what he covets most. Trump gave him power. Read more.
Ed Rogers, Washington Post: Was President Donald Trump’s summit in Singapore little more than the superficial equivalent of a ribbon-cutting? Was it just a cosmetic event, like turning over the first shovel of dirt at a decorated construction site? Maybe. Read more.
Josh Rogin, Washington Post: In Chinese President Xi Jingping’s wildest dreams, he could not have envisioned a better outcome of President Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump agreed to halt U.S.-South Korea military exercises and publicly stated he wants to remove all U.S. troops from South Korea, which would be a huge strategic windfall for China. Read more.
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post: The spectacle of the murderous dictator Kim Jong Un on equal footing with the president of the United States – each country’s flag represented, a supposedly “normal” diplomatic exchange between two nuclear powers – was enough to turn democracy lovers’ stomachs. Read more.
Greg Sargent, Washington Post: The fact that President Donald Trump held this meeting with Kim Jong Un is a positive thing, in the sense that it means nuclear war is less likely in the short term. But Trump appears eager to pocket whatever he can call a victory, which raises the possibility that he won’t insist on a robust verification process. Read more.
Michael Schuman, Bloomberg: The Pyongyang regime has broken promises to end its nuclear program. Washington has made its share of missteps, too. And while the Trump-Kim meeting was the first by the U.S. and North Korean leaders, it wasn’t the first high-level contact: Secretary of State Madeleine Albright visited Pyongyang in 2000 for talks with Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il. Hopes ran high then, too. Is this time different? Read more.
Bret Stephens, New York Times: Donald Trump isn’t Ronald Reagan. Reagan generally acted in concert with allies. Trump brazenly acts against them. Reagan’s negotiation method: “Trust but verify.” Trump’s self-declared method: “My touch, my feel.” Read more.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday made it easier for states to remove perfectly eligible voters from the registration rolls. The 5-4 decision is the latest in a series of lamentable rulings undermining the right to vote and disproportionately disadvantaging the poor and racial minorities. Read more.
Orange County Register: A plan to hit Californians with a first-of-its-kind statewide tax on drinking water is on ice, for now. The proposed tax would cost most Californians about $1 per month on their residential water bills. Businesses would pay $4 to $10 per month. Read more.
San Jose Mercury News: PG&E is a convicted felon with a reputation as the least-trusted utility in California. Cal Fire’s announcement Friday blaming the company for multiple Northern California fires last October adds to the outrage. It’s imperative that the California Public Utilities Commission and the state Legislature hold it financially responsible for any failure to prudently maintain its power lines. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Nearly every day brings an addition to Scott Pruitt’s disturbing and often comic cavalcade of bad behavior as head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. He apparently isn’t content with rolling back decades of progress in protecting the environment and public health. He seems equally determined to trample every federal ethics law and policy he encounters along the way. It’s time for him to go. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: The failure of the G-7 summit wasn’t fundamentally about trade, or even the Western alliance. It was about the steady collapse of the postwar order and the way power structures are being reorganized and renegotiated across societies and across the world. Read more.
Michelle Goldberg, New York Times: We still talk about American fascism as a looming threat, something that could happen if we’re not vigilant. But for unauthorized immigrants, it’s already here. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: An inner circle of officials and media personalities are willing to back up President Trump whatever he says or does. A wider set of politicians – basically the entire Republican delegation in Congress – have the power and constitutional obligation to stop what he’s doing, but won’t lift a finger in America’s defense. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: Finally, the United States has a president with the brains and the guts to stand up to the menace of the north. Last weekend President Trump called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “meek,” “very dishonest & weak” for protesting U.S. tariffs. Read more.
Ruben Navarrette Jr., Washington Post: Making a Mexican-American is like making mole. Muchos ingredients: insecurity about our Spanish, feeling “Mexican” in America but “American” in Mexico, annoyance with a homeland that drove out our Mexican ancestors but now welcomes our American dollars when we go south of the border on vacation. Read more.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: The Organization of American States has taken a strong stand against Venezuela’s dictatorship. But, inexplicably, it has been amazingly soft on Nicaragua’s regime. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: Charles Krauthammer’s announcement that he has only a few weeks to live is heartbreaking. But in writing it, he gave all who love and admire him a wonderful gift – the opportunity to tell him what he means to us and how he changed our lives. Read more.
Tweets of the day
I want to thank Chairman Kim for taking the first bold step toward a bright new future for his people. Our unprecedented meeting – the first between an American President and a leader of North Korea – proves that real change is possible! pic.twitter.com/yF3iwD23YQ— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018
The World has taken a big step back from potential Nuclear catastrophe! No more rocket launches, nuclear testing or research! The hostages are back home with their families. Thank you to Chairman Kim, our day together was historic!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018
How the hell do you pick a fight with a longtime ally mere hours before you make nice with a longtime adversary? This is our chaotic Commander in Chief in a nutshell... Canada is bad but Russia and North Korea are, somehow, now good? Welcome to the Upside Down... #TrumpKimSummit— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) June 12, 2018
It’s funny how liberals are for “world peace” but when President Trump gets us one big step closer all they can do is complain.#TrumpKimSummit— Josh Gremillion (@joshgremillion) June 12, 2018
Those who are certain @realDonaldTrump failed & those who are certain he succeeded at #TrumpKimSummit are both wrong. Real answer is we won't know for awhile.— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 12, 2018
But what we know is the US made the first 2 major concessions. A meeting with @POTUS & no military readiness exercises. https://t.co/gaxnKUcGni
Comments