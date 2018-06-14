Cannabis + CSU + sheriff-coroners + North Korea + World Cup

Welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter, produced by The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board. Please sign up for it here and tell your friends.
Jack Ohman takes a swig of California’s water. Have a taste here.
Erika D. Smith: Sacramento promised black entrepreneurs a cut of the cannabis economy. But the city is moving slower than a stoner trying to do calculus with its efforts to create an Oakland-style equity program. Read more.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Senate Bill 863 is a double dose of sneakiness, two separate efforts to block Californians from knowing what their elected officials are doing. First, it continues the unseemly practice of misusing budget trailer bills. Second, it would withhold key financial information from voters. Read more.
Jose A. Gomez: The budget deal by Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders will enable the California State University to modestly boost new enrollment and hire faculty. While the budget debate has focused on taxpayer dollars that augment revenue from student tuition, we need to focus on the return on the state’s investment – our students. Read more.
Tori Verber Salazar, Norm Stamper and Miriam Aroni Krinsky: San Joaquin County supervisors were right to establish an independent medical examiner’s office. Ending the sheriff-coroner system is a reform that other California counties and other parts of the nation should embrace. Read more.
David Carrillo and Stephen M. Duvernay: That Tim Draper Three Californias plan could mean nothing – or disaster. Make him stop. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Stymied by legal challenges, the state of California has not executed any of its more than 700 condemned prisoners since 2006. But if the machinery of death ever does rev back up, Kevin Cooper will be on the short list of people to receive lethal injections. He shouldn’t be, and Gov. Jerry Brown needs to ensure that it doesn’t happen. Read more.
Orange County Register: On Friday, Gov. Jerry Brown and leaders of the Legislature reached an agreement on the 2018-19 state budget. The $139 billion general fund compromise “maxes out the state’s Rainy Day fund at roughly $14 billion and includes an additional $2.2 billion in state reserves. That’s one of the few bright spots for Californians concerned with fiscal responsibility. Read more.
San Diego Union-Tribune: In 2015, Congress passed the Every Student Succeeds Act, which gutted the 2002 No Child Left Behind law that required states to extensively test students to gauge their academic progress in order to quality for billions of dollars in federal aid. The new bill, however, still included a handful of mandates obligating states to identify and then help underperforming categories of students. Yet even this far weaker standard is too much for a California education establishment with a long history of worrying more about protecting teachers than helping students. Read more.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Cal Fire’s investigative reports are confirming suspicions that power lines owned by PG&E started most of October’s wildfires. Look beyond the headline, and you see that Cal Fire’s conclusions are nuanced. Investigators separate the fires into two categories: those where they found evidence that state laws were violated, and those where there is no indication that any rules were broken. Read more.
Frank Bruni, New York Times: People angry at Donald Trump are right that he is a dangerous and deeply offensive man, and that restraining and containing him are urgent business. But when they answer name-calling with name-calling and tantrums with tantrums, many voters don’t hear your arguments or the facts. Read more.
E.J. Dionne Jr., Washington Post: It’s important to take on two deeply flawed but predictable arguments that have been offered in defense of President Trump’s lovefest with North Korea’s brutal dictator and the president’s approach to negotiation. Read more.
Thomas L. Friedman, New York Times: Donald Trump is trying to remake America into a selfish, dishonest country with no close friends, totally unpredictable, free of any commitment to enduring values, ready to stab any ally in the back. That would threaten our future and the stability of the world. Read more.
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: We don’t have to wonder what the reaction would have been if Barack Obama did what President Trump did at the summit with Kim Jong Un because in 2007 when he just floated the idea of meeting North Korea’s leader, Republicans hit Obama near daily for what they deemed “inexperience and reckless judgment.” Read more.
Trudy Rubin, Philadelphia Inquirer: After all the hoopla and pageantry and President Trump braggadocio at the Singapore summit, with Kim Jong Un standing alongside the U.S. president in front of thousands of journalists, the North Korean leader came out the winner. Read more.
