Electric cars + preschool + James Comey + migrant children

Our take
Editorials
Sacramento, make way for electric buses and cars. It’s a good thing. A VW subsidiary will invest $44 million in electric vehicles, including buses to link UC Davis and Sacramento and car-sharing aimed at underserved communities. These projects will roll out over the next year and dramatically increase EV use in the capital of California. Read more.
Jack Ohman checks the ink on the agreement with North Korea. See if it disappears here.
Columns
Joe Mathews, Zócalo Public Square: California’s broken promises on universal preschool demonstrate the gap between progressive rhetoric and reactionary reality. Maybe Gavin Newsom, the likely next governor who has four kids younger than 9, will finally follow through. Read more.
Bill Whalen: Forty years ago, Jerry Brown, the product of Vietnam and Watergate, embodied a new politics of austerity. In 2018, Gavin Newsom, the product of anti-Trump discord, wants to expand government programs for health care, housing and more. Read more.
Markos Kounalakis, McClatchy D.C.: Kim Jong Un just got one of the most coveted invitations for any foreign leader – a White House visit. If the Singapore Summit delivers results and continues to serve President Trump politically, that door will stay open and the invitation will remain valid. Read more.
Op-eds
Mike Testa: The City Council is to vote on Tuesday on an updated plan to expand the Sacramento Convention Center. Adding a new ballroom now instead of the second phase will pay big dividends. Read more.
Hilary Crosby: The grassroots California Democratic Council is crucial to success to flip the House in November. But the state party is threatening to nullify the landslide victories of new leaders for the council. Read more.
John Avalos: Investor-owned utilities are doing everything in their power to hold on to their monopolies in California. State regulators should ensure that ratepayers get clean, affordable and reliable power. Read more.
California Forum
Lien Hoang with a Father’s Day story: How I found the father of my dreams. Read more.
Takes on Comey report
Noah Feldman, Bloomberg: Blame Comey. That’s the main takeaway of the much-awaited Justice Department inspector general’s report on the Hillary Clinton email investigation. The report faulted former FBI Director James Comey both for saying in July 2016 that there were no grounds for a reasonable prosecutor to go after Clinton and for saying in October of that year that the investigation of her emails had been reopened. Read more.
David Leonhardt, New York Times: The Justice Department report addresses one question that’s more important than any other: Did the Justice Department and FBI use their power, as President Trump has repeatedly claimed, to help Hillary Clinton’s campaign and hurt his? And the report’s answer is clear: No. Read more.
Takes on migrant children
Dana Milbank, Washington Post: The Trump administration floats a plan for tent cities, modern-day Hoovervilles to shelter the growing number of migrant children it is detaining. Whatever the motives behind such policies, they have the appearance of abject cruelty, not a good look for Republicans as they go into midterm elections. Read more.
Eugene Robinson, Washington Post: The Trump administration is being unconscionably cruel with its policy of ripping the children of would-be immigrants away from their parents at the border. Officials do not even try to hide the fact that the purpose of this abhorrent and inhumane practice is to instill fear. Read more.
Dallas Morning News editorial board: After sitting on the sidelines for too long, it’s time for Congress to vote on immigration. Hundreds of thousands of so-called Dreamers have been left in limbo in regard to their status. And the administration is implemented a policy that’s separating parents from their children if caught crossing the border illegally. Read more.
Their take
(San Luis Obispo) Tribune: Three Californias? Sounds crazy, right? Except, let’s not be too quick to dismiss it. Maybe there’s something in it for us, and by “us” we mean San Luis Obispo County. Because let’s face it, when Diablo Canyon shuts down in 2024-25 we’re going to be struggling to rebuild our economy. Read more.
Los Angeles Times: Breaking California into three states is no longer just a kooky idea being pushed by one rich guy. Now it’s a kooky idea that millions of Californians will face on the ballot in November, with less than five months to study how such a profound change might fundamentally change their lives and fortunes. Read more.
Orange County Register: Last week, a bipartisan group of senators introduced legislation reining in any president’s authority to impose tariffs. The bill would require the president to submit to Congress any proposal to impose tariffs under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Read more.
Miami Herald: It might seem cynical to put the issue of gun safety in the context of election-year politics. But there are at least two ideas floating around Congress that could make “red flag” laws a reality in all 50 states. These laws allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from a person who has shown a pattern of violence or the threat of violence. Read more.
Seattle Times: Washington and other states with legal marijuana laws need clarity from the federal government. In a break from his attorney general, President Donald Trump now appears ready to provide it. On Friday, the president said he “probably will end up supporting” a bill in Congress to keep the federal government from interfering in states with legal pot laws. Read more.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks, New York Times: We talk in shorthand about “Trump voters” or “social justice warriors,” but when you actually meet people they defy categories. Moreover, most actual human beings are filled with ambivalences. Read more.
Paul Krugman, New York Times: If Republicans hold Congress, they will strip away protections for the 52 million Americans who have pre-existing conditions that, before passage of the Affordable Care Act, could have led insurers to deny them coverage. The Trump administration is already trying to take away those protections via the courts. Read more.
Marc A. Thiessen, Washington Post: President Trump had barely departed Singapore when Democrats in Washington unleashed scathing attacks over his meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. Where were these complaints when President Barack Obama was enjoying peanuts and Cracker Jack with Raul Castro in Cuba? Read more.
Mailbag
“I hope John Cox is ready, but I fear that a lightweight conservative is exactly what Newsom was looking for from a Republican candidate.” – Steven Johnson, Sacramento
Tweets of the day
While few things—including this—are certain, it's *extremely likely* that the Comey letter and the subsequent media coverage of it cost Clinton the election. https://t.co/lRb7v8NwI9 https://t.co/XHPUqQS7Eh— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) June 14, 2018
I respect the DOJ IG office, which is why I urged them to do this review. The conclusions are reasonable, even though I disagree with some. People of good faith can see an unprecedented situation differently. I pray no Director faces it again. Thanks to IG’s people for hard work.— James Comey (@Comey) June 14, 2018
Interesting process point: within minutes of @TheJusticeDept #IGReport @Comey has lengthy defensive oped in @nytimes 1) clearly he knew he was going to be found at fault 2) NYT expedited publishing it to provide him a platform which no conservative would ever get— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) June 14, 2018
Comments